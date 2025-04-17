Micron Technology, Inc. Announces Market Segment-Based Reorganization to Enhance AI-Driven Growth Opportunities

Micron Technology announces a reorganization into four business units to enhance AI-driven growth and customer engagement.

Quiver AI Summary

Micron Technology, Inc. announced a reorganization of its business units to enhance its market presence and capitalize on growth opportunities driven by AI. This restructuring will allow Micron to focus on specific market segments, enabling better customer engagement and the development of tailored solutions. The new structure includes four business units: the Cloud Memory Business Unit, focused on hyperscale cloud and data center memory solutions; the Core Data Center Business Unit, targeting OEM data center customers; the Mobile and Client Business Unit, serving mobile and client segments; and the Automotive and Embedded Business Unit, dedicated to automotive, industrial, and consumer solutions. The transition to this new structure will begin immediately and be complete by early fiscal fourth quarter 2025, when financial results under the new organization will be reported.

Potential Positives

Micron Technology is reorganizing into market segment-based business units to better capitalize on growth opportunities driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The reorganization reflects Micron's commitment to innovation and maintaining its industry leadership in memory and storage solutions.

This new structure is designed to enhance customer engagement and enable the development of differentiated solutions across various end markets.

The transition to this new business structure will be complete by early fiscal fourth quarter 2025, signaling a proactive approach to adapting to market changes.

Potential Negatives

Significant organizational restructuring may indicate previous inefficiencies in the company's structure, raising concerns about its operational effectiveness.

The announcement of a major transition to a new business structure might lead to uncertainty among employees and stakeholders regarding job security and potential layoffs.

The reorganization to focus on AI-led growth opportunities could suggest that the company is responding to competitive pressures and the need to rapidly adapt, which may highlight a reactive rather than proactive strategy.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Micron's recent business reorganization?

Micron's reorganization aims to leverage AI-driven growth by aligning its business units with market segments, enhancing customer engagement.

When will Micron report financial results under the new structure?

Micron will begin reporting financial results under the new business structure starting in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

What are the four new business units at Micron?

The four new business units are Cloud Memory, Core Data Center, Mobile and Client, and Automotive and Embedded.

Who is leading the Cloud Memory Business Unit?

Raj Narasimhan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, will lead the Cloud Memory Business Unit (CMBU).

How will this reorganization affect Micron's product offerings?

This reorganization will enhance Micron's ability to deliver differentiated memory and storage solutions tailored to each market segment.

BOISE, Idaho, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), a leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced a market segment-based reorganization of its business units to capitalize on the transformative growth driven by AI, from data centers to edge devices.





Micron has maintained multiple generations of industry leadership in DRAM and NAND technology and has the strongest competitive positioning in its history. Micron’s industry-leading product portfolio, combined with world-class manufacturing execution enables the development of differentiated solutions for its customers across end markets. As high-performance memory and storage become increasingly vital to drive the growth of AI, this Business Unit reorganization will allow Micron to stay at the forefront of innovation in each market segment through deeper customer engagement to address the dynamic needs of the industry.





Micron will begin transitioning to this new business structure immediately. The transition will be complete early in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which begins on May 30, 2025. Micron will report financial results under the new business structure starting with the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The four business units will be:









Cloud Memory Business Unit (CMBU)



: Focused on memory solutions for large hyperscale cloud customers, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for all data center customers. Raj Narasimhan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, who has led the Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), will lead CMBU.



: Focused on memory solutions for large hyperscale cloud customers, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for all data center customers. Raj Narasimhan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, who has led the Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), will lead CMBU.





Core Data Center Business Unit (CDBU)



: Focused on memory solutions for OEM data center customers and storage solutions for all data center customers. Jeremy Werner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, who has led the Storage Business Unit (SBU), will lead CDBU.



: Focused on memory solutions for OEM data center customers and storage solutions for all data center customers. Jeremy Werner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, who has led the Storage Business Unit (SBU), will lead CDBU.





Mobile and Client Business Unit (MCBU)



: Focused on memory and storage solutions for mobile and client segments. Mark Montierth, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, who has led the Mobile Business Unit (MBU), will lead MCBU.



: Focused on memory and storage solutions for mobile and client segments. Mark Montierth, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, who has led the Mobile Business Unit (MBU), will lead MCBU.





Automotive and Embedded Business Unit (AEBU)



: Focused on memory and storage solutions for the automotive, industrial and consumer segments. Kris Baxter, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, who has led the Embedded Business Unit (EBU), will lead AEBU.







All four business units will continue to report to Sumit Sadana, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer.





"This reorganization completes our evolution to a market segment-focused business unit structure, with exciting AI-led growth opportunities in every business unit,” said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology. “This structure sharpens our ability to partner deeply with customers and build on our tremendous portfolio momentum with differentiated solutions for all end markets.”







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.