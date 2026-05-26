Micron Technology Crosses $1 Tln Valuation Milestone

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) shares jumped on Tuesday, and pushed the U.S. memory chipmaker past the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold. Today, the stock opened at $820.50 and climbed upto $891.27 and currently trading at $885.39, up 135.75 percent or 18.04 percent. The previous closing was at $751.00.

The AI rally has helped the company to scale higher. From a mid-300 range in the first week of April, the shares have been on a upsurge.

On Friday, President Donald Trump had praised Micron and its plan to invest $200 billion in the US. The high level political remarks coupled with recent upgrade by analysts had definitely helped the company to reach the trillion valuation.

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