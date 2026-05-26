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Micron Technology Crosses $1 Tln Valuation Milestone

May 26, 2026 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) shares jumped on Tuesday, and pushed the U.S. memory chipmaker past the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold. Today, the stock opened at $820.50 and climbed upto $891.27 and currently trading at $885.39, up 135.75 percent or 18.04 percent. The previous closing was at $751.00.

The AI rally has helped the company to scale higher. From a mid-300 range in the first week of April, the shares have been on a upsurge.

On Friday, President Donald Trump had praised Micron and its plan to invest $200 billion in the US. The high level political remarks coupled with recent upgrade by analysts had definitely helped the company to reach the trillion valuation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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