Micron Technology CFO David Zinsner Resigns To Join Intel

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) said that David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has resigned from the company.

Zinsner started at Micron in February 2018 and is departing to join Intel Corporation as its CFO.

Micron Technology said it has commenced a formal search for a new CFO. It has appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana to the additional role of interim CFO with immediate effect through the transition period.

Micron's financial guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 remains unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.