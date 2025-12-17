Micron Technology Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.240 billion, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $1.870 billion, or $1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $5.482 billion or $4.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 56.7% to $13.643 billion from $8.709 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.240 Bln. vs. $1.870 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.60 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $13.643 Bln vs. $8.709 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.42 ± $0.20 Full year revenue guidance: $18.70 Bln +/- $400M

