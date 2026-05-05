Micron Stock Hits 52-Week High: Time to Book Profit or Buy More?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU stands as a titan in the semiconductor industry, powered by solid financial health and strong demand for its memory chips to handle high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Shares of Micron Technology hit a new 52-week high of $592.77 on May 4 and finally closed at $576.45, rising 102.7% year to date (YTD). This performance easily beat the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which rose 10.9% in the same period.

The stock has also outpaced the gains of other major semiconductor players, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Broadcom Inc. AVGO and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. YTD, shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and NVIDIA have risen 60.1%, 20% and 6.1%, respectively.

Micron Technology has been a key beneficiary of the AI boom, which has driven strong demand for its memory chips. As the demand for memory solutions supporting AI and HPC is likely to remain strong, MU is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. This makes the stock a more attractive investment option at present.

Micron Technology YTD Price Return Performance

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Micron Technology Benefits From New Tech Trends

Micron Technology sits at the heart of several transformative tech trends. Its exposure to AI, high-performance data centers, autonomous vehicles and industrial IoT uniquely positions the company for sustainable long-term growth. As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions like DRAM and NAND is soaring. Micron Technology’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

The company’s diversification strategy is also yielding positive results. Micron Technology has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market and toward resilient verticals, such as automotive and enterprise IT. This balance enhances its ability to weather cyclical downturns, a critical trait in the semiconductor space.

Micron Technology is also riding on a strong wave in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) demand. Its HBM3E and HBM4 products are attracting significant interest for their superior energy efficiency and bandwidth, which are ideal for AI workloads. The demand scenario for these products can be understood from the fact that supply contracts for HBM3E and HBM4 chips are already sold out for the entire calendar year 2026.

In 2025, NVIDIA confirmed that Micron Technology is a core HBM supplier for its GeForce RTX 50 Blackwell GPUs, signaling deep integration in the AI supply chain. Demand for its HBM4 is extremely high, driven by the AI infrastructure buildout, particularly NVIDIA's Vera Rubin architecture. The ongoing expansion of its HBM advanced packaging facility in Singapore underscores the company’s commitment to scaling production for AI-driven markets.

Micron Technology’s Financial Results Show Real Strength

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical issues, and trade and tariff wars, MU’s financials remain rock solid. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues jumped 196% year over year to $23.86 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) surged 682% to $12.20. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.67% and 38.57%, respectively.

Micron Technology reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 74.9%, a robust improvement from 37.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating income increased to $16.46 billion from $2.01 billion in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 69% from 24.9%, reflecting the company’s ability to convert strong revenue growth into bottom-line gains.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Analysts’ expectations for fiscal 2026 and 2027 depict continued growth momentum for Micron Technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS calls for year-over-year growth of 194.5% and 604.1%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 59.7% and 66.3%, respectively.

Micron Technology’s cash flow generation also remains robust. In the first half of fiscal 2026, the company generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $20.31 billion and 10.81 billion, respectively. Operating cash flow reached $7.8 billion, while free cash flow climbed to $4.35 billion. The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with a cash and short-term investment balance of $16.7 billion, up from $12.02 billion at the end of the first quarter.

This strong liquidity position enables Micron Technology to reinvest in research and development, expand manufacturing capabilities and return capital to shareholders. During the first half of fiscal 2026, it repurchased stocks worth $650 million and paid $266 million in dividends. Share repurchases and dividend payments are a good way of returning cash to investors while boosting the company’s earnings.

Low Valuation Justifies Buying MU Stock

Despite a robust rally, MU stock still looks reasonably priced. It trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 6.82, which is significantly lower than the sector average of 25.20. This discount adds to the appeal for long-term investors.

Micron Technology Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compared with other major semiconductor players, Micron Technology has a lower P/E multiple than Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and NVIDIA. At present, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and NVIDIA trade at P/E multiples of 42.63, 28.71 and 22.61, respectively.

Given its exposure to AI growth, Micron Technology’s relative valuation strengthens the case for buying the stock.

Conclusion: Buy MU Stock for Now

Micron Technology’s fundamentals remain strong, and its position in the AI-driven memory market is well-established. The company offers compelling long-term growth potential, maintains a disciplined approach to innovation and trades at a discount relative to major semiconductor players. Considering these factors, it is prudent to accumulate MU stock despite a robust YTD rally.

Currently, Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.