Is Micron Stock a Buy at $1,000?

Key Points

Computer storage has emerged as one of the key bottlenecks in making bigger and better generative AI models.

Micron has already made life-changing wealth for its early buyers.

But macroeconomic conditions are worsening.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

On June 3, Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) hit an all-time high of $1,079. The move capped off months of explosive gains as investors started pivoting away from chipmakers like Nvidia in favor of the memory hardware producers poised to benefit from the changing dynamics of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure demand.

While graphics processing units (GPUs) are still important, data center clients are recognizing they need huge amounts of storage to keep up with the requirements of increasingly complex AI models. Let's dig deeper to see how much longer this trend might last and decide if Micron stock can maintain its explosive rally or will eventually slow down.

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The memory shortage is still in full swing

As of June 2026, the global memory hardware shortage remains in effect, as data center clients continue to buy high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced DRAM practically as fast as it can be produced. Suppliers like Micron are shifting production capacity toward these parts of the market, leading to shortages of less advanced hardware.

The memory crunch is affecting many parts of the economy. This month, groups representing automakers and retailers sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments warning of "significant and sustained near-term price increases" for a variety of consumer goods. But while they see the issue as a challenge for their supply chains, it has become a historic windfall for Micron and other industry leaders.

Second-quarter revenue soared a blistering 196% year over year to $23.86 billion, driven by strength across Micron's operating segments. Meanwhile, gross margins rose from 36.8% to 74.7% -- a level typically seen in software companies that don't even sell physical products. The combination of soaring revenue and margins drove the company's profits to explode 770% to $13.78 billion.

Instead of returning the windfall to investors in dividends or buybacks, Micron plans to invest in itself through a $200 billion build-out to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

Is a macroeconomic time bomb on the horizon?

This month, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading rose to 4.2%, which represents the highest level in three years. This situation is linked with the ongoing war in Iran, which has spiked energy costs. But the memory shortage could soon start helping push consumer prices even higher, leading to another inflation crisis for an economy that never fully recovered from the first one after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Micron is in a good position right now, the macroeconomic situation is becoming so strained that it might not escape unscathed. The first challenge will be interest rates, which may have to rise to keep inflation under control. Higher rates make capital and borrowing more expensive, which reduces the amount of money investors are willing to bet on growth stocks. These fears are likely behind the recent dip in Micron and other tech stocks following the latest jobs and inflation data.

The second big risk is demand destruction, which occurs when prices get so high that consumers start delaying purchases or seeking substitutes. While it may take a long time for this to affect Micron's well-capitalized data center clients, it could happen much sooner in other memory markets, like smartphones, personal computers, and cars, especially as regular people are already being squeezed by inflation.

It's time to take profits

Investors who bought Micron stock 12 months ago have now made a return of almost 700%. And while continued growth is possible amid the ongoing chip shortage, the potential risks are starting to outweigh the rewards as concerns about inflation and rising rates begin to mount. Investors should consider taking profits and sitting on the sidelines until there is more clarity on the worsening macroeconomic situation.

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Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.