Micron (MU) Ships 2550 NVMe SSD Built With 232-Layer NAND

Micron Technology MU recently announced that it has initiated the volume shipments of the world’s most advanced client Solid State Drive (SSD) — Micron 2550 NVM express (NVMe) SSD — built with the company’s industry-leading 232-layer NAND technology. The first of its kind technology, which delivers outstanding peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) Gen4 performance and superior user experience, is getting shipped to global personal computer (PC) original equipment manufacturers, for use in mainstream laptops and desktops.

The Micron 2550 SSD enables fast, responsive applications and consumes extremely little power in mainstream PC platforms, including gaming, consumer and business client devices. The 232-layer NAND technology delivers unprecedented density in flash storage and low power consumption that dramatically helps to extend compute time. The over 200 layers NAND offers 100% higher write bandwidth and more than 75% higher read bandwidth per die than the previous generation SSD.

Built with industry-leading storage density, the 2550 SSD is the world’s first client SSD to ship using over 200 layers NAND. It is available in 22x30mm, 22x42mm and 22x80mm form factors and capacity options ranging from 256 giga-bytes to 1 tera byte, Micron 2550 NVMe SSD can transfer files up to 112% faster, run office productivity applications up to 67% faster, load major games up to 57% faster, and run content creation applications up to 78% faster when compared to competing products.

The Micron 2550 SSD delivers outstanding PCMark 10 performance scores and long battery life with host memory buffer technology. It not only improves user experiences but also provides system designers the flexibility to build PCs with the right mix of performance, size, weight and capacity. The latest move fortifies Micron’s leadership in NAND technology volume production.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron continues to witness growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G cellular network adoptions. In January 2022, the company had begun volume shipments of 176-layer Quad-level cell NAND SSD that delivers a layer count and density unprecedented in QLC NAND flash storage. In July 2021, the company had started volume shipments of the world’s first 176-layer NAND Universal Flash Storage 3.1 mobile solution. Prior to that, in November 2020, the company had commenced volume shipments of the world’s first 176-layer 3D NAND flash memory, achieving unprecedented, industry-pioneering density and performance.

During the fourth quarter fiscal 2022, Micron reported NAND revenues of $1.69 billion, accounting for 25% of the total top line. The company’s Storage Business Unit revenues, comprising SSD NAND components, totaled $891 million in the quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Micron currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of MU have decreased 37.6% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Celestica CLS, Fabrinet FN and Zscaler ZS. While Celestica flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Fabrinet and Zscaler carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents up to $1.86 per share in the past 60 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have moved down 0.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 16 cents northward to $1.89 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved by 7.6% to $7.48 per share in the past 30 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.4%. Shares of the company have gained 11% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents north to 26 cents per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved south by a penny to $1.17 per share in the past 30 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 62.8% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.