Micron (MU) Introduces Its 7500 NVMe SSD for Data Centers

Micron Technology MU has introduced its 7500 Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSD, incorporating 232-layer NAND technology. This cutting-edge NVMe SSD delivers exceptional performance with sub-1 millisecond response time for 6x9s quality-of-service in mainstream drives.

With reduced latency and enhanced efficiency, the 7500 NVMe SSD is exceptionally well suited to meet the demands of mainstream data centers that process and store a wide array of data while simultaneously serving multiple clients across various segments. It is well suited to handle the evolving demands of artificial intelligence, databases, content delivery, real-time analytics, social media, cloud computing and virtualization.

The SSD implements the Open Compute Project (OCP) 2.0 specifications and offers smart management, optimized performance, error handling and seamless integration. It provides improved sequential write and random read performance over competitive drives. Furthermore, it outperforms competitive drives with an impressive 242% increase in random write performance.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

The 7500 SSD enables data centers to use admin commands for the standardized control of namespaces and security that function in compliance with OCP-based management systems. Additionally, the drive offers latency monitoring, error injection and recovery features. It also features SPDM 1.2 attestation, a secure encrypted environment and self-encrypting drive options with AES-256.

Shares of Micron have outperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector in the year-to-date (YTD) period. Shares of MU have rallied 38.2% YTD compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.1%

MU’s sustained focus on developing new and advanced products as per customer needs has helped it continuously improve its market share in the memory chip industry. The company was the first to introduce a range of industry-leading products, including 1-beta DDR5 and LP5X DRAM, as well as 232-Layer NAND SSDs, to both data centers and consumer markets.

Additionally, Micron is benefiting from strong customer interest in its HBM3E technology, which equips generative AI operations with its superior bandwidth, capacity and power.

Inventory levels continue to improve toward normalization at customer end as reflected in the company’s last reported financial results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, which is a positive development for Micron. MU anticipates that inventory levels at its data center clients will normalize in early 2024. It also reported that some of its customers are strategically purchasing DRAM and NAND components because the current low prices are not expected to be sustainable and prices are likely to increase as the market continues to recover.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Micron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Splunk SPLK and Palo Alto Networks PANW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to $3.34 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 7 cents to $10.74 per share in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 215.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPLK's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.12 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 2 cents to $3.78 per share in the past 30 days.

Splunk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 155%. Shares of SPLK have gained 72.2% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks' first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents to $1.16 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 39 cents to $5.34 per share in the past 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.2%. Shares of PANW have surged 87.4% year to date.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.