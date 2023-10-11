Micron (MU) Extends 1-Beta Process Node With 16GB DDR5 Memory

Micron Technology MU unveiled a 16GB DDR5 memory extension for the Micron 1-beta (1β) node, 1β DDR5 DRAM. The new 1β DDR5 DRAM comes with advanced high-k CMOS device technology, clock-sync 1 and 4-phase clocking.

The added specs allow 1β DDR5 DRAM to deliver processing speeds up to 7,200 MT/sand, which will boost its performance by 50% while improving per watt performance by 33% over its prior generation.

The new generation of 1β DDR5 DRAM is released at a time when there is an increased worldwide demand for higher memory bandwidth and capacities. The product will address the demand for high performance computational abilities needed for in-memory databases, generative artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and AI training & inference.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

MU is introducing the 1β DDR5 DRAM in high volume while ensuring wide availability, so that its clients can benefit from the faster adoption of this hardware.

Micron’s 1β technology will enable it to deploy a broader product line of DRAM improving the Compute and Networking Business Unit segment, which experienced a year-over-year decline of 58% in revenues in fiscal 2023 due to a fall in average selling prices for DRAM and bit shipments.

Moreover, its new domestic investments like the construction of fab facility in Idaho will strengthen its supply chain inside the United States and globally. With increased digitization across industries, growing AI-landscape and the adoption of cloud computing will fuel the demand for memory chips.

Currently, Micron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MU have gained 38.2% year to date.

