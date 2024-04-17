Micron (MU) Elevates NAND Technology With 232-layer QLC NAND

Micron Technology, Inc. MU has once again demonstrated its leadership in NAND technology by achieving the mass production of its 232-layer QLC NAND. This significant advancement marks a new era in storage solutions, offering unparalleled performance across a wide range of applications.

The 232-layer QLC NAND is now available in select Crucial SSDs (solid state drives), being volume-produced for enterprise storage customers and sampled to OEM PC manufacturers in the Micron 2500 NMVeTM SSD. Leveraging this cutting-edge technology, Micron delivers industry-leading bit-density, NAND I/O speeds, and read and programming performance, surpassing competitors' offerings.

Key Features

One of the key highlights of Micron's 232-layer QLC NAND is its industry-leading bit-density, enabling up to 28% more compact designs compared to leading competitors' latest products. Additionally, it boasts NAND I/O speeds of 2400 MT/s, representing a remarkable 50% improvement over the prior generation. This enhanced performance translates into faster data transfer speed and improved overall system responsiveness.

The Micron 2500 SSD, powered by the 232-layer QLC NAND, redefines the PC user experience with its best-in-class performance. As the world's first client SSD to integrate 200+ layer QLC NAND, the Micron 2500 SSD sets a new standard for storage solutions. It has received accolades from industry leaders like Pure Storage and AMD due to its exceptional performance and compatibility with high-performance processors.

The Micron 2500 SSD delivers superior performance and productivity in daily computing tasks, outperforming competitive SSDs in the value segment. Its accelerated caching feature ensures fast read and write performance, while its robust SSD write endurance specification guarantees durability. Even the smallest capacity, Micron 2500 512GB SSD, offers enough endurance to support 13 4K movie downloads per day, every day for three years.

Available in various form factors and capacities, including a compact 2TB option perfect for handheld gaming devices, the Micron 2500 SSD offers flexibility and versatility for OEMs. Its single-sided design enables easy integration into a wide range of devices, from ultra-thin laptops to powerful workstations.

Micron's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike. As the industry continues to embrace QLC-based storage solutions, Micron remains at the forefront, driving advancements that elevate the user experience and redefine storage standards.

Expanding Product Portfolio

Micron boasts an extensive array of products tailored for PCs, servers and the smartphone sector, encompassing both DRAM and NAND offerings. DRAM chips serve as pivotal elements in PCs and servers, whereas NAND flash chips play a critical role in smartphones and SSDs. MU's presence in the SSD storage market is steadily broadening.

The company recently launched the Micron 4150AT SSD, a pioneering automotive-grade storage solution designed to revolutionize data management in intelligent vehicles. Boasting the world's first quad-port capability, the 4150AT SSD is engineered to meet the evolving demands of next-generation automotive architectures, offering unparalleled flexibility and performance to support a wide array of advanced applications.

Moreover, Micron continues to expand its product offerings for gaming and content industries with recent launches, including Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory Overclocking Edition modules, Crucial T705 SSD, Gen5 Consumer NVMe SSD and Plug-and-Play High-Performance DRAM. In July 2023, it introduced Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Portable SSDs, followed by Crucial T500 SSD in October 2023, featuring PCIe 4.0 NVMe and Micron's advanced 232-layer 3D NAND technology.

