Micron (MU) Demonstrates 128GB DDR5 RDIMM Memory Solution

Micron Technology MU demonstrated its new memory solution, 128GB DDR5 RDIMM, which showcased performance levels of up to 8000 MT/s. The 128GB DDR5 RDIMM boasts significant capacity and minimal latency, making it well-suited for data centers, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and in-memory databases.

The new memory solution offers 45% improved bit density compared with its 3DS through-silicon via (TSV) counterparts. This is achieved through innovative die architecture for increased array efficiency and the densest monolithic DRAM die. With features like voltage domain and refresh management, it provides up to 24% better energy efficiency, 16% lower latency and a 28% improvement in AI training performance compared with TSVs.

The 128GB RDIMMs will be shipping in platforms capable of up to 8000MT/s in the future. Presently, the memory solution will support platforms with speeds ranging from 4800 to 6400 MT/s throughout 2024.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

The company has built this new memory solution using its 32Gb-DRAM die, 1β process technology node and AI-based manufacturing methods. The 1β technology has consistently aided Micron in releasing its recent high-capacity chips, including the launch of 16Gb DDR5 memory in October 2023.

Micron’s 1β technology node has been the key platform for deploying a broader product line of DRAM, thereby enhancing the Compute and Networking Business Unit segment. This segment witnessed a year-over-year decline of 58% in revenues in fiscal 2023 due to a decrease in average selling prices for DRAM and bit shipments.

Furthermore, MU offers a variety of memory solutions such as RDIMMs, MCRDIMMs, MRDIMMs, CXL and LP form factors that allow its customers to select their individual requirements for bandwidth, capacity and power optimization.

Additionally, its new domestic investments, like the construction of a fab facility in Idaho, will strengthen its supply chain inside the United States and globally. With increased digitization across industries, the growing AI landscape and the adoption of cloud computing will fuel the demand for memory chips.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Micron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MU have gained 47.2% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Asure Software ASUR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 7 cents to $10.74 in the past 60 days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 221.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $1.65 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NTES have gained 55.5% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to 6 cents per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to 54 cents per share in the past 60 days.

ASUR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 676.39%. Shares of ASUR have declined 9.6% year to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.