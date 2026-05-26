Micron Hits a $1 Trillion Valuation: What's Next?

Micron Technology (MU) is up as much ~16% today, pushing to new record highs and joining the rarified air of the $1 trillion market cap club. The stock is up more than 200% year-to-date and roughly 800% over the last 12 months as high bandwidth memory became the most recent bottleneck in the AI infrastructure buildout.



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Today’s move was ignited by a massive upgrade from UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri, who nearly tripled his price target from $535 to $1,625, while projecting EPS above $100 through at least 2029 and more than $400 billion in cumulative free cash flow over that period. Arcuri wrote that he sees "no reason why MU should trade a whole lot differently than NVDA in terms of P/E," a statement that touches on the idea that memory may no longer be a commodity and is instead becoming a core piece of AI infrastructure. Whether that is true or not will be seen.

But with Micron now a trillion-dollar company, the question is: where might investors find the next AI bottleneck and what is the next play that could get squeezed?

While it may not carry the explosive potential of the HBM trade, there is growing evidence of a pickup in industrial semiconductor names, specifically Texas Instruments (TXN), ON Semiconductor (ON) and Microchip Technology (MCHP). These companies do not make the flashy AI accelerators or memory chips that dominate headlines. They make the analog, power management, and embedded control chips that handle more mundane but increasingly essential tasks, such as regulating voltage, managing power delivery, controlling sensors, and enabling connectivity. As AI infrastructure scales from data centers to edge devices, vehicles, and industrial systems, these chips are becoming critical components in the broader buildout.



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Micron Technology: What Happened?

Micron's ascent to $1 trillion has been powered by an almost unprecedented supply-demand imbalance in high bandwidth memory. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has said the company is fulfilling only 50–65% of key customers' medium-term HBM demand, and the company's entire 2026 HBM4 capacity is already sold out. That shortage give Micron considerable pricing power.

The fundamentals have kept pace with the stock. Fiscal Q1 2026 revenue came in at $13.64 billion, up 57% year-over-year, with non-GAAP EPS of $4.78 crushing the $3.94 consensus. The Cloud Memory Business Unit nearly doubled to $5.28 billion with 66% gross margins. Micron has also signed its first five-year strategic customer agreement, signaling a structural shift from spot-market commodity pricing to the kind of long-term contracted economics that have the potential to raise its earnings multiple to a more premium level.

The growth forecasts from here are staggering, with consensus estimates calling for current year revenue of $110 billion, up 194% year-over-year, followed by another 61% jump to $177 billion next year. On the earnings side, the numbers are even more dramatic, with current year EPS is expected to reach $58.94, representing 611% growth, and next year estimates of $100.33 implying a further 70% increase. Even the current quarter alone calls for $33.63 billion in revenue, a 262% year-over-year surge, with EPS of $19.34, up 913% from the year-ago period.

UBS now expects DRAM to remain undersupplied until at least Q2 2028 and NAND until Q4 2027, extended timelines that support pricing durability well beyond this cycle.



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TXN, ON, and MCHP Shares Are Breaking Out

While Micron's trillion-dollar milestone grabbed today's headlines, a quieter but potentially significant breakout is unfolding across industrial semiconductor names. All three are surging today, and the technical and fundamental setups are compelling.

Microchip Technology Stock Breaks Out

Microchip is up roughly 5% today, as the stock breaks out from a multi-week consolidation pattern. The company just reported fiscal Q4 results that significantly exceeded expectations: revenue of $1.31 billion beat consensus by nearly $48 million and grew 35% year-over-year, while EPS of $0.57 topped the $0.50 estimate. CEO Steve Sanghi called the results reflective of "broad-based improvement across Microchip's business." Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 61.6%, and the company notched its 142nd consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability.

Earnings estimates have been moving sharply higher in the wake of the report, earning Microchip a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Analysts have been raising targets across the board, reflecting confidence in a broadening upcycle across data center, aerospace and defense, and industrial end markets.



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Texas Instruments Shares Push Record Highs

TXN is up roughly 4% today, pushing to fresh all-time highs. TXN reported a strong Q1, beating on both revenue and earnings, and issued upbeat guidance driven by surging demand for its analog chips used in AI data center power management.

The upgrade momentum has been relentless, earning the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Earnings estimates have been unanimously raised across timeframes.



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ON Semiconductor Shares Continue Uptrend

ON is up roughly 8% today, also making a new all-time high. The stock has surged more than 190% over the past year after bottoming last spring, staging one of the most dramatic recoveries in this area of the market.

ON reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.64, beating the $0.61 consensus, on revenue of $1.51 billion that also topped expectations. The company is a leader in silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors — technologies critical for EV powertrains, industrial automation, and increasingly for AI data center power delivery. ON's balance sheet is a fortress, and the company is using 100% of its free cash flow for buybacks, creating a powerful tailwind as revenue growth reaccelerates. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with a constructive estimate revision trend.



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Should Investors Buy Shares of MCHP, TXN, and ON?

The investment case for these three names rests on the simple but powerful idea that the AI infrastructure buildout does not end with GPUs and memory. Every AI server, every edge device, every data center rack requires analog chips to regulate power, manage heat, and control connectivity. As the buildout scales, demand for these components is accelerating, and after a prolonged downcycle in industrial semis that bottomed in late 2024 and early 2025, the recovery is now gaining real momentum.

The risk is that these stocks have already run hard, and the semiconductor sector as a whole is trading at elevated valuations. A slowdown in AI capital spending or a broader macro downturn could quickly reverse the momentum. But as long as the AI infrastructure cycle continues to broaden, and the evidence suggests it is, these industrial semi names represent the logical next leg of the trade, offering exposure to the picks-and-shovels layer of the AI economy at a point in the cycle where earnings momentum is firmly on their side.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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