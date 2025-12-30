Micron Gains Momentum, Again—30% to 80% Upside in 2026

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock, if you can believe it, has gained momentum again as 2025 draws to a close. The December price action included a breakout to new highs, signaling a continuation of the trend in place and a high probability that the September-to-November rally is only half the movement.

Technical theory holds that continuation signals like these often produce two targets—a base case and a bull case.

The base case is typically the dollar value of the rally preceding the breakout, projected from the breakout point. In this case, that math implies roughly $135 of additional upside from the breakout area.

The bull case suggests a move equivalent to the prior move's percentage gain, in this case, 115% for investors. These targets put Micron stock in the $385 to $535 range, indicating a 30% to 80% upside that could be reached before mid-2026.

There are some warning signs that the rally could be cooling off, like an overbought stochastic. However, that signal can linger for weeks or months when a market is rallying strongly, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows that bulls remain in control. Similarly, analysts and institutional trends align with an accumulating market, providing support for the price action and incentives for retail investors.

MU Rally Triggered by Results, Driven by Analyst Sentiment

Micron's rally was initially triggered by its strong earnings results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2026. However, as strong as the results and outlook were, it is the analysts who are driving the market. The December analyst activity includes numerous price target increases and at least one upgrade, aligning with the trend in place.

MU stock currently carries a consensus Buy rating from 37 analysts, with firming sentiment demonstrated by an uptrend in the price target.

The current consensus price target as of year-end 2025 assumes fair value; however, it increased by 30% in the two weeks following the FQ1 release, with several high-end targets of $350.

The $350 level is below the technical targets but is likely to be raised as the year progresses. Fundamental forces are driving MU results, suggesting that 2026 will be a blowout year, followed by another in 2027.

The surge in GPU demand tied to AI and data centers sparked what has been labeled an unprecedented HBM memory shortage. The shortage is expected to linger well into 2027, driving prices higher.

Contracted prices for HBM3 are forecasted to increase by approximately 15% in December and keep rising in 2026 to peak later the same year.

And that's just for HBM3. Next-gen HBM4 stacks are estimated to run at a 50% premium. Production capacity is expected to be improved later in the year, which should take some pressure off the industry, but not enough to erode MU’s revenue and earnings growth outlook.

Micron’s Revenue Forecast May Be Conservative

Micron is expected to experience strong revenue growth in 2026. Fiscal Q1 (FQ1) revenue rose 56.7% year-over-year, and management guided FQ2 revenue to $18.3 billion–$19.1 billion. The odds of significant outperformance in 2026 are slim, due to HBM capacity already being sold out.

In the longer-term outlook, however, a catalyst might lie ahead. Micron's revenue growth is forecasted to slow significantly in 2027 and 2028, despite the long-term outlook for GPU demand, which is projected to keep rising.

If GPU demand holds strong, Micron's forecasts for 2027 and 2028 could rise throughout 2026, likely giving MU stock a boost.

Micron’s valuation metrics also imply significant stock price advances in the coming quarters. Trading at under 10X its 2026 outlook, the stock is a deep value relative to blue-chip tech peers, AI leaders, and even the broad S&P 500. An advance to the average market valuation would equate to a 100% stock price increase—and MU could see bigger gains than that.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.