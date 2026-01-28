Micron Bets Big on Memory Growth With $24B Singapore Expansion

On Tuesday, Micron Technology, Inc.’s MU shares climbed 5.4% after it announced plans to invest about $24 billion to build a new advanced memory chip fabrication facility in Singapore, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy. The investment highlights Micron’s confidence in sustained demand for memory solutions and its intent to secure additional capacity ahead of the next upcycle in the semiconductor market.

The new facility will expand Micron’s manufacturing footprint within its existing Singapore operations and is expected to come online later in the decade. For investors, the move signals a disciplined but forward-looking capital allocation approach aimed at strengthening supply resilience and improving Micron’s competitive positioning in advanced memory technologies.

A key driver behind this expansion is the sharp rise in AI and data-center demand. AI workloads, particularly generative AI and large-scale model training, require enormous amounts of high-performance memory to process data efficiently. At the same time, hyperscale data centers continue to expand to support cloud computing, enterprise AI adoption and real-time analytics. This combination has pushed memory demand higher and reduced visibility on future supply, setting the stage for structurally tighter markets over the coming years.

By adding advanced capacity now, Micron is positioning itself to benefit as AI-driven infrastructure spending accelerates. Memory is becoming a critical performance bottleneck in AI systems, and suppliers with scale and advanced process capabilities stand to gain pricing power when demand outpaces supply.

Micron is part of the Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry. Over the past 12 months, its shares have surged 360.9% compared with a 115% rise for the industry. Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, two of its peers from the same industry, have moved up 274% and 114.7%, respectively, in the same period. AMD has a Zacks #2 (Buy), and both MU and STX sport a #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

