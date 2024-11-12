Micron begins qualification of 6550 ION NVMe SSD with customers

Micron (MU) Technology has begun qualification of the 6550 ION NVMe SSD with customers. The Micron 6550 ION is the world’s fastest 60TB data center SSD and the industry’s first E3.S and PCIe Gen5 60TB SSD.1 It follows the success of the award-winning 6500 ION and is engineered to provide best-in-class performance, energy efficiency, endurance, security, and rack density for exascale data center deployments. The 6550 ION excels in high-capacity NVMe workloads such as networked AI data lakes, ingest, data preparation and checkpointing, file and object storage, public cloud storage, analytic databases, and content delivery.

