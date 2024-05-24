Microlise Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Microlise Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:SAAS) has released an update.

Microlise Group Holdings Ltd., a prominent SaaS provider for transport technology solutions, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its recent AGM held on May 22, 2024. The company, known for enhancing fleet efficiency and safety while reducing costs and emissions, has confirmed that details of the resolutions and full voting results will be available on its website. Microlise serves a global client base, with more than 400 enterprise clients and 640,000 subscriptions, and is recognized for its market-leading innovations.

