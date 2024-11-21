News & Insights

Stocks

Microequities Thrives Amidst Market Volatility in FY24

November 21, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd. (AU:MAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd. has shown resilience in the turbulent FY24, achieving a 14% rise in operating profit and maintaining strong performance amidst challenging market conditions. Despite subdued investor confidence and increased competition from alternative asset classes, the company’s flagship funds delivered impressive double-digit returns, highlighting the potential of Small and Microcap equities. Strategic investments in sales and marketing, along with a robust dividend policy, underscore Microequities’ commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:MAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.