Microequities Thrives Amidst Market Volatility in FY24

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd. (AU:MAM) has released an update.
Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd. has shown resilience in the turbulent FY24, achieving a 14% rise in operating profit and maintaining strong performance amidst challenging market conditions. Despite subdued investor confidence and increased competition from alternative asset classes, the company’s flagship funds delivered impressive double-digit returns, highlighting the potential of Small and Microcap equities. Strategic investments in sales and marketing, along with a robust dividend policy, underscore Microequities’ commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.
