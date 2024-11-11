Microequities Invests Significantly in Dusk Group

News & Insights

November 11, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Dusk Group Ltd. (AU:DSK) has released an update.

Microequities Asset Management has announced its initial substantial holding in Dusk Group Limited, signaling a significant investment move in the market. This development highlights Microequities’ strategic interest in the retail sector, potentially influencing Dusk Group’s stock performance. Investors may want to monitor this partnership for future financial implications.

