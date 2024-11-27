News & Insights

Microequities Exits Substantial Holding in GTN Ltd

November 27, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Microequities Asset Management has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder in GTN Ltd, as per the recent ASX filing. This change indicates a shift in Microequities’ investment strategy concerning GTN, which could impact the company’s stock performance. Investors may want to watch GTN’s stock closely for any market reactions to this announcement.

