Microequities Exits Substantial Holding in GTN Ltd

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Microequities Asset Management has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder in GTN Ltd, as per the recent ASX filing. This change indicates a shift in Microequities’ investment strategy concerning GTN, which could impact the company’s stock performance. Investors may want to watch GTN’s stock closely for any market reactions to this announcement.

