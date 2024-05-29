Microequities Ends Stake in Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited (AU:ADA) has released an update.

Microequities Asset Management has formally announced their exit as a significant shareholder in Adacel Technologies Limited, as disclosed in the Form 605 filed with the ASX. This change signifies a shift in the company’s investment landscape and could potentially impact Adacel’s stock performance.

