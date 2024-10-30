News & Insights

Stocks

MicroCloud Hologram Unveils $28M Convertible Notes Plan

October 30, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) has released an update.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc., a company based in Shenzhen, China, has announced the registration of $28 million in convertible promissory notes, which are set to mature in 2025. These notes can be converted into the company’s Class A ordinary shares, offering potential investment opportunities in the growing hologram technology market. Investors may find this move significant as it could influence the company’s stock value and market position.

For further insights into HOLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.