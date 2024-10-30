MicroCloud Hologram Unveils $28M Convertible Notes Plan

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) has released an update.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc., a company based in Shenzhen, China, has announced the registration of $28 million in convertible promissory notes, which are set to mature in 2025. These notes can be converted into the company’s Class A ordinary shares, offering potential investment opportunities in the growing hologram technology market. Investors may find this move significant as it could influence the company’s stock value and market position.

