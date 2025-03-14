MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Unveils Innovative High-Dimensional Quantum Key Distribution Protocol to Enhance Information Security

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. proposes a high-dimensional quantum key distribution protocol, enhancing security and information efficiency in quantum transmission.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. has announced a groundbreaking proposal for a high-dimensional quantum key distribution (QKD) protocol that utilizes quantum Fourier transform and quantum-controlled NOT gate operations, enhancing security in quantum transmission. This innovative protocol allows for the concealment of secret information within high-dimensional entangled states, significantly increasing the information-carrying capacity beyond traditional binary quantum states. By utilizing fundamental quantum mechanics principles, such as the no-cloning theorem and Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle, the protocol offers superior security compared to conventional cryptographic methods, which rely on mathematical problems that may become compromised as computational power advances. The new QKD protocol not only meets the need for improved information security and efficiency in the big data era but also positions MicroCloud at the forefront of quantum key distribution technology development.

Potential Positives

The proposal of a high-dimensional quantum key distribution (QKD) protocol demonstrates MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s innovation and leadership in quantum technology, potentially enhancing its competitive edge in the market.

This new protocol significantly increases information efficiency by allowing high-dimensional quantum states to carry more information compared to traditional binary states, addressing the growing demands for data transmission.

HOLO's QKD protocol offers superior security, being based on quantum mechanics principles that eliminate the risk of eavesdropping, positioning the company as a reliable player in the field of information security.

The advancements presented in this press release may stimulate new business opportunities and collaborations in the rapidly evolving sectors of quantum communication and cybersecurity.

Potential Negatives

Despite the innovative breakthrough in quantum key distribution, the technology remains highly complex and may face challenges in practical implementation and widespread adoption.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements introduces significant uncertainty, which may undermine investor confidence and raise concerns about the company's future performance.

There is a lack of immediate commercial applications or partnerships announced alongside this technological advancement, which could lead to skepticism about the market readiness of the proposed solution.

FAQ

What is MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s new proposal about?

MicroCloud proposes a high-dimensional quantum key distribution protocol enhancing secure quantum transmission using quantum Fourier transform.

How does the new QKD protocol improve security?

The protocol leverages quantum mechanics principles like no-cloning to eliminate the risks of information eavesdropping and tampering.

What are high-dimensional quantum states?

High-dimensional quantum states can encode more information than traditional binary states, significantly improving information efficiency.

How does this proposal affect traditional cryptographic methods?

It surpasses traditional methods that rely on mathematical problems by offering superior performance and security based on quantum mechanics.

Where can I find more information about MicroCloud Hologram Inc.?

For more details, visit their website at http://ir.mcholo.com/.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the "Company"), a technology service provider, they announced the proposal of an efficient high-dimensional quantum key distribution protocol for quantum transmission based on quantum Fourier transform, which brings a groundbreaking direction to the field. In this innovative proposal, the core inherent coding framework constructs a secure and reliable solution for key distribution. This framework utilizes two key quantum operations: quantum Fourier transform and quantum-controlled NOT gate, to achieve the clever concealment of secret information.





Specifically, the secret information is concealed within the relative phases of the generated high-dimensional entangled states. Quantum Fourier transform, an important tool in quantum computing, can convert quantum states between different basis vectors, providing a rich dimensional space for information encoding. The quantum-controlled NOT gate precisely flips the state of a qubit, and together, these two operations allow the information to be securely stored in the form of high-dimensional entangled states. When key information needs to be decoded, after performing the reverse operation, single-particle measurements are made using two mutually unbiased bases. Mutually unbiased bases are an important concept in quantum mechanics, where no information is leaked between the two bases, ensuring that the measurement process does not disturb the quantum state’s information, while still accurately extracting the key information. Through this carefully designed decoding method, the secret information initially hidden in the high-dimensional entangled state can be effectively recovered.





In the QKD protocol proposed by HOLO, the use of keys in the form of high-dimensional quantum states becomes the key factor in breaking the limits of information efficiency. Compared to traditional binary quantum states, high-dimensional quantum states have a richer information-carrying capacity. Traditional binary quantum states can only represent two states, 0 and 1, whereas high-dimensional quantum states can encode information in multiple dimensions, significantly increasing the amount of information each particle can carry and successfully breaking the previous information efficiency limit of 1 bit per particle.





In terms of security and capacity, HOLO's QKD protocol demonstrates superior cryptographic performance, surpassing traditional cryptographic protocols. Most traditional cryptographic protocols are based on mathematical problems, such as the RSA algorithm, which relies on the large integer factorization problem. As computational power continues to improve, these traditional cryptographic protocols face the risk of being compromised. In contrast, HOLO's QKD protocol is based on fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, such as the quantum no-cloning theorem and Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle, which fundamentally eliminate the possibility of information eavesdropping or tampering. Regarding capacity, the high-dimensional quantum state key can carry more information, enabling the protocol to transmit more keys under the same time and resource conditions, thus meeting the growing demands for information security and efficient transmission in the era of big data.





The efficient high-dimensional quantum key distribution protocol for quantum transmission based on quantum Fourier transform, proposed by HOLO, achieves multiple breakthroughs on the technical level. From breaking the limits of information efficiency to ensuring high security, and surpassing the performance of traditional cryptographic protocols, this protocol lays a solid foundation for the future development of quantum key distribution technology. It is expected to lead the field into a new stage of development.





About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.





MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.mcholo.com/





Safe Harbor Statement





This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.





Contacts





MicroCloud Hologram Inc.





Email: IR@mcvrar.com



