Microchip Technology's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCHP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Microchip Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $10,631,317, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $209,725.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $85.0 for Microchip Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microchip Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microchip Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microchip Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCHP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.4 $10.3 $10.5 $85.00 $10.5M 13.0K 10.0K MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $75.00 $80.0K 376 241 MCHP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $75.00 $66.0K 337 226 MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.6 $8.4 $8.4 $70.00 $44.5K 78 54 MCHP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.0 $75.00 $43.2K 153 287

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microchip Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Microchip Technology's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,438,066, the MCHP's price is up by 3.11%, now at $76.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Microchip Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $97.6.

In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $90. An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Microchip Technology, maintaining a target price of $103. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Microchip Technology, targeting a price of $105. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Microchip Technology, maintaining a target price of $90. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microchip Technology, targeting a price of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

