Microchip Technology Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $34.9 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $53.6 million or $0.10 per share in the prior year's third fiscal quarter.

Adjusted income for the third quarter was $252.8 million or $0.44 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $107.3 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year's third fiscal quarter.

Net sales for the third quarter were $1.186 billion, up 15.6% from net sales of $1.026 billion in the prior year's third quarter.

Microchip declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 45.5 cents per share, which is payable on March 10, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 23, 2026.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales of $1.240 billion to $1.280 billion, earnings per share of $0.08 to $0.12, and adjusted earnings of $0.48 to $0.52 per share.

