Microchip Technology Says the Slump Is Ending—The Stock Is Starting to Agree

Microchip Technology's (NASDAQ: MCHP) Q3 fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) earnings report was no blowout, but everything about it is bullish. In the words of the CEO, Steve Sanghi, the company is amid a broad-based recovery in end semiconductor markets, compounded by improving operational excellence. The critical takeaways from Q3 include the return to growth, the first growth in several years, and widening margins, which set the company up for a leverage earnings recovery.

Other pertinent details include debt and capital returns: debt is falling, and coverage is returning to positive. Including the guidance, which forecasts another sequential growth acceleration, the signs suggest this business not only has traction but accelerating momentum and will likely outperform Q4 guidance and the forecasts for the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Returns to Growth in Q3 FY2026

Microchip Technology had a solid quarter despite only meeting analysts' projections. The $1.19 billion in net revenue is up more than 15.5% YOY, underpinned by strength in critical markets. Automotive and industrial demand underpinned the strength, but all segments contributed. Other signs of strength include the sequential comparison, up 4%, and guidance, which forecasts acceleration to continue.

Margin is a critical factor. The company’s efforts and reinvigorated revenue leverage resulted in significant improvements compared to last year. The takeaway is that GAAP losses reverted to profitability, income and earnings grew by triple digits, and strength is expected to persist. The 44 cents in adjusted earnings outperformed consensus by a penny, approximately 230 basis points, despite the tepid top line, and guidance is well above forecasts. The revenue and earnings ranges for Q4 align with consensus at their low ends, suggesting that as-expected results are the worst-case scenario.

Analysts and Institutions Point to Higher Prices for MCHP Stock

The analyst sentiment reset in 2025 influenced the stock's price movement, contributing to its persistently low levels throughout the year. However, the trends shifted late in Q4 2025 and have since strengthened following the 2026 guidance update. The first updates tracked by MarketBeat include several reaffirmed ratings and boosted price targets, extending the bullish trend.

MarketBeat’s data reveals coverage spiking in January 2026, sentiment firming with several Buy ratings entering the mix, and revision trends pointing to the high end of the target range. As it stands, the consensus in early February is $85, a double-digit gain when reached, while high-end targets imply as much as an additional 35% of upside.

Institutional trends are likewise in play. The group sold throughout 2025, including in Q4 when MCHP stock dipped to long-term lows, but reverted to buying in January 2026. They provide a solid support base, owning more than 90% of the stock, and market lift due to their accumulating market posture. Assuming institutions continue to buy, this semiconductor stock price could easily rise into the high end of the analysts’ range before mid-year.

MCHP Stock Price Is Amid Reversal

MCHP stock price action has been volatile, but several things stand out on the chart, including the November 2025 price bounce, which reflects support at a higher level. Assuming this market is in a Double-Bottom bottoming pattern, the second bounce signals a strong market with potential to advance in 2026. The critical resistance point is near the pattern’s baseline, approximately $80, which is unlikely to hold price action in check. A move above $80 is a trigger point brining robust targets into play. The technical outlook includes a move equal to the Double-Bottom’s magnitude, worth more than $40 and more than 100% of upside.

