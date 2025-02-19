Microchip Technology Launches MPLAB® AI Coding Assistant to Enhance Software Development with AI Tools

Microchip Technology launches MPLAB AI Coding Assistant, an AI-driven tool for developers using Microsoft Visual Studio Code.

Microchip Technology has launched the MPLAB® AI Coding Assistant, a free extension for Microsoft® Visual Studio® Code (VS Code®) designed to aid software developers and embedded engineers in writing and debugging code using Artificial Intelligence. Based on the leading open-source AI code assistant Continue, this tool features an integrated chatbot that provides real-time support, allowing developers to evaluate and modify code directly within the VS Code interface. Key functionalities include advanced autocomplete, error detection, and easy access to Microchip documentation, enhancing the overall coding experience. The MPLAB AI Coding Assistant aims to streamline development processes and improve software creation efficiency. While the tool is free, some advanced features may require a subscription. More details can be obtained through Microchip's website or at their presence during the Embedded World event from March 11-13, 2025.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology



(Nasdaq: MCHP)



is leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist software developers and embedded engineers in writing and debugging code with the launch of its







MPLAB



®



AI Coding Assistant







. A Microsoft



®



Visual Studio



®



Code (VS Code



®



) extension, the free tool is based on Continue—the market’s leading open-source AI code assistant—and comes preconfigured with Microchip’s AI chatbot for real-time support.





The Microchip chatbot enables a chat functionality which allows developers to evaluate and iterate on code directly from the sidebar. This interactive support enhances the coding experience by providing highly customized, relevant real-time assistance and insights on Microchip-specific products with the chatbot being updated on a continuous basis. Additional features include advanced autocomplete for easier coding, an edit feature and error detection for efficient code modifications within the current file and integrated access to searchable Microchip documentation within the IDE.





“The MPLAB® AI Coding Assistant represents a significant leap forward in software development and will transform how engineers work with Microchip products,” said Rodger Richey, vice president of development systems and academic programs at Microchip. “We’re harnessing the power of AI to provide interactive, real-time support that helps developers create better software, more quickly and with less hassle.”





Unlike most other code assistants on the market, MPLAB AI Coding Assistant’s sidebar chat feature can deliver block diagrams directly within the VS Code interface rather than just text responses. This capability, combined with easy access to a library of documentation on Microchip microcontrollers and microprocessors streamlines the coding process and helps enhance accuracy.





Visit the website to learn more about Microchip’s wide range of







development tools







.







Pricing and Availability







The MPLAB AI Coding Assistant is available for free; some advanced features may require a subscription license. For additional information contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website,







www.microchipdirect.com







. To learn more, a Microchip development systems representative will be onsite during Embedded World (March 11-13, 2025) to answer questions and discuss tool details.







Resources







High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):









About Microchip Technology







:







Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at







www.microchip.com







.







Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.













Editorial Contact:









Reader Inquiries:











Name: Amber Liptai





1-888-624-7435









Phone: 480-792-5047























amber.liptai@microchip.com

















