Microchip Technology Launches Cost-Efficient PIC32A Family of High-Performance MCUs for Diverse Applications

Microchip Technology launched the PIC32A family of cost-efficient MCUs for high-performance applications in various industries.

Microchip Technology has launched the PIC32A family of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) to meet the growing demand for high-performance applications across various sectors including automotive, industrial, consumer, and AI/ML. These MCUs operate at 200 MHz and integrate high-speed analog peripherals, such as 12-bit ADCs and op amps, which minimize the need for external components, thereby reducing system complexity and costs. The PIC32A family also includes advanced safety features like Error Code Correction (ECC) and secure boot capabilities for reliable software execution. With a powerful 64-bit Floating Point Unit (FPU) for efficient data processing, these MCUs are ideal for intelligent sensing and control applications. The family is supported by various development tools and is priced starting under $1 for volume purchases.

Introduction of the PIC32A family of MCUs addresses increasing demand for high-performance applications across various industries.

The MCUs feature integrated high-speed analog peripherals, significantly reducing the need for external components and optimizing system costs.

Integrated safety and security features, such as Error Code Correction and immutable secure boot, enhance the reliability of embedded control systems.

The PIC32A MCUs provide competitive pricing starting at less than $1 each in volume, making them cost-effective solutions for developers.

The press release focuses heavily on technical specifications and features, which may alienate less technical stakeholders and limit broader market appeal.

The absence of specific application success stories or case studies may raise concerns about the real-world effectiveness and reliability of the new PIC32A family, potentially impacting customer trust.

The press release does not address any competitive landscape or market challenges, which could leave investors uncertain about the product's positioning in a crowded market.

What is the PIC32A family of MCUs?

The PIC32A family of MCUs is Microchip's latest offering for high-performance, math-intensive applications across various industries including automotive and medical.

What key features do PIC32A MCUs offer?

PIC32A MCUs include integrated high-speed analog peripherals, 200 MHz CPU, 12-bit ADCs, and hardware safety features like Error Code Correction.

How do PIC32A MCUs improve system efficiency?

These MCUs reduce the need for external components, lower system complexity, and optimize costs while enabling multiple functions on a single chip.

What development tools support the PIC32A MCUs?

The development tools include MPLAB® XC32 Compiler, MPLAB Harmony embedded software framework, and the dsPIC33A Curiosity Platform Development Board.

Where can I purchase PIC32A MCUs?

PIC32A MCUs are available starting at less than $1 each in volume from Microchip sales representatives or authorized distributors.

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the increasing demand for high-performance, math-intensive applications in a wide range of industries, Microchip Technology



(Nasdaq: MCHP)



has released the







PIC32A family







of MCUs. Enhancing the company’s already robust 32-bit MCU portfolio, PIC32A MCUs are designed to be cost-efficient, high-performance solutions for general-purpose applications across automotive, industrial, consumer, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) and medical markets.





Designed to significantly reduce the need for external components, the 200 MHz 32-bit PIC32A family features integrated high-speed analog peripherals, up to 40 Msps 12-bit ADCs, high-speed 5 ns comparators and 100 MHz Gain Bandwidth Product (GBWP) op amps for intelligent edge sensing. These features and a high-performance CPU allow for multiple functions to be performed on a single MCU, optimizing both system and bill of material costs.





Additionally, integrated hardware safety and security features such as Error Code Correction (ECC) on Flash and RAM, Memory Built-In Self-Test (MBIST), I/O integrity monitor, clock monitoring, immutable secure boot and Flash access control features are designed to offer safe execution of software code within an embedded control system application.





A 64-bit Floating Point Unit (FPU) in the PIC32A MCU manages data-intensive math processing applications efficiently and allows for easier adoption of model-based designs. These MCUs assist developers with accelerated execution in computationally intensive applications that require advanced performance in sensor interfacing and data processing.





“Targeting intelligent sensing and control applications, the PIC32A MCUs augment our existing 32-bit portfolio by balancing cost effectiveness, performance and advanced analog peripherals,” said Rod Drake, corporate vice president of one of Microchip’s MCU business units. “High-speed peripherals and other integrated functionalities reduce the need for certain external components, decreasing system complexity while delivering a high-performance solution.”







Development Tools







PIC32A MCUs are supported by the MPLAB



®



XC32 Compiler, MPLAB Harmony embedded software development framework and the dsPIC33A Curiosity Platform Development Board (EV74H48A) and PIC32AK1216GC41064 General-Purpose DIM (EV25Z08A). To support feature expansion, the Curiosity Development Board provides mikroBUS™ and Xplained Pro interfaces to connect to Built-in Self-Test Xplained Pro (BIST XPRO) extension kits, sensors and various Click boards™. For a complete list of development tools, visit







the PIC32A MCU web page







.







Pricing and Availability







The PIC32A MCU family is available starting at less than $1 each in volume. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website,







www.microchipdirect.com







.







Resources







High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):









About Microchip Technology







:







Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at







www.microchip.com







.







Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.













