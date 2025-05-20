Microchip Technology Launches Cost-Effective PolarFire® Core FPGAs and SoCs to Address Rising BOM Costs

Microchip announces cost-effective PolarFire Core FPGAs, optimized for various industries without integrated transceivers, enhancing performance and budget efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Microchip Technology has announced the release of PolarFire® Core Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and System on Chips (SoCs), addressing rising Bill of Material (BOM) costs in the mid-range FPGA market. These new devices, which optimize features by removing integrated serial transceivers, can reduce customer costs by up to 30% while maintaining the low power consumption and security of the original PolarFire technology. Targeted at sectors like automotive, industrial automation, and aerospace, the PolarFire Core devices feature a quad-core, 64-bit RISC-V microprocessor for enhanced processing capabilities and are designed for mission-critical reliability with Single Event Upset (SEU) immunity. They are also pin-compatible with existing PolarFire models to provide cost-effective design options. The launch comes in response to industry price increases, offering OEMs the ability to quickly develop affordable and efficient solutions. For further details and purchasing options, customers can reach out through Microchip’s website or representatives.

Potential Positives

Introduction of PolarFire Core FPGAs and SoCs, reducing customer costs by up to 30% while maintaining functionality and performance.

Target markets include automotive, industrial automation, medical, communication, defense, and aerospace, expanding Microchip's market reach.

Devices feature Single Event Upset (SEU) immunity and a quad-core, 64-bit RISC-V microprocessor for enhanced reliability and compute capabilities.

Compatibility with existing PolarFire FPGA and SoC development boards to expedite development processes, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the rising BOM costs in the marketplace, indicating ongoing financial pressure that may affect Microchip’s position in the industry.

By emphasizing that many FPGA manufacturers have raised prices, the release indirectly points to potential competitiveness issues for Microchip in a challenging market environment.

The push for cost savings may suggest that Microchip is struggling to innovate or differentiate its products beyond price, potentially raising concerns about long-term viability and product appeal.

FAQ

What are PolarFire Core FPGAs and SoCs?

PolarFire Core FPGAs and SoCs are optimized devices that reduce BOM costs by up to 30%, designed for various industries without integrated transceivers.

How do PolarFire Core devices improve cost efficiency?

They optimize features and eliminate unnecessary components, allowing developers to save on costs while maintaining performance and quality.

What industries can benefit from PolarFire Core technology?

PolarFire Core devices are suitable for automotive, industrial automation, medical, communication, defense, and aerospace markets.

What development tools support PolarFire Core FPGAs?

Development tools include the Libero® SoC Design Suite, SmartHLS™ compiler, VectorBlox™ Accelerator SDK, and the Mi-V ecosystem for RISC-V applications.

How can I purchase PolarFire Core devices?

To purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized distributor, or visit Microchip's Purchasing and Client Services website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MCHP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCHP forecast page.

$MCHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Weston Twigg from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 12/03/2024

Full Release



CHANDLER, Ariz., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the current marketplace, Bill of Material (BOM) costs are continuing to rise and developers must work to optimize performance and budgets. Recognizing that a significant portion of the mid-range FPGA market does not require integrated serial transceivers, Microchip Technology



(Nasdaq: MCHP)



is releasing





PolarFire® Core





Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and System on Chips (SoCs). The new devices are a derivative of the base PolarFire families and reduce customer costs by up to 30 percent by optimizing features and removing integrated transceivers. Offering the same industry-leading, low-power consumption and proven security and dependability of classic PolarFire technology, Core devices provide savings without sacrificing functionality, processing capability or quality.





Designed for automotive, industrial automation, medical, communication, defense and aerospace markets, PolarFire Core families feature Single Event Upset (SEU) immunity for mission-critical reliability and integrate a quad-core, 64-bit RISC-V® microprocessor (MPU) for flexible compute capabilities. Additionally, the Core devices are designed to be pin-to-pin compatible with the full line of PolarFire FPGAs to accommodate various design SKUs, enhancing value for applications that prioritize cost efficiency over a range of unnecessary features.





“Many FPGA manufacturers have raised prices recently, creating new challenges for OEMs needing to bring products to market quickly, at the lowest possible cost and power targets,” said Bruce Weyer, corporate vice president of Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “Our PolarFire Core FPGA and SoC families address price and power budget challenges directly, providing market-leading solutions at a favorable price point.”





Whether enabling real-time control, edge processing or safety-critical systems, PolarFire Core devices are designed to deliver the flexibility and longevity engineers need to accelerate innovation. Visit the website to learn more about Microchip’s portfolio of





FPGAs and SoCs





.







Development Tools







PolarFire Core devices are supported by Microchip’s Libero® SoC Design Suite, SmartHLS™ compiler, VectorBlox™ Accelerator SDK and Microchip’s Mi-V ecosystem of partner platforms for rapid RISC-V application development. They are compatible with currently available PolarFire FPGA and SoC development boards to expedite silicon development.







Pricing and Availability







For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website,





www.microchipdirect.com





.







Resources







High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):





• Application image:





https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/54485182454/sizes/o/













About Microchip Technology







:







Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at





www.microchip.com





.







Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, Libero, PolarFire, are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. SmartHLS and VectorBlox are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.













Editorial Contact:









Reader Inquiries:











Amber Liptai





1-888-624-7435









480-792-5047

















amber.liptai@microchip.com















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.