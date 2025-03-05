Microchip Technology Launches Cost-Effective MPLAB PICkit Basic In-Circuit Debugger for Engineers

Microchip introduces the MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger, offering affordable, high-speed debugging for various engineers and projects.

Microchip Technology has introduced the MPLAB® PICkit™ Basic in-circuit debugger, aimed at making its advanced programming and debugging capabilities more accessible to engineers at all skill levels. This cost-effective tool features high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity, supports CMSIS-DAP, and is compatible with various Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) and numerous microcontrollers, enhancing versatility in project development. Key benefits include a modern USB Type-C connection, affordability at $29.99, and advanced features such as automatic device selection for Arm® Cortex®-based devices. The lightweight design facilitates ease of use in diverse settings, making it suitable for both hobbyists and professionals. Microchip emphasizes that this tool is part of its strategy to streamline development processes and improve accessibility within the engineering community.

Potential Positives

The launch of the MPLAB® PICkit™ Basic in-circuit debugger makes advanced programming and debugging capabilities more accessible and affordable for engineers, hobbyists, and students.

The product features a modern USB Type-C cable that promotes better connectivity and faster data transfer, enhancing user convenience and reliability.

Its compatibility with a broad range of microcontrollers and Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) simplifies tool usage across various projects, streamlining workflows for developers.

The pricing of $29.99 positions the MPLAB PICkit Basic as an economically attractive option in the market, potentially expanding Microchip's customer base among smaller development teams and individual developers.

Potential Negatives

While the MPLAB PICkit Basic offers cost-effectiveness and accessibility, it may imply that more expensive, complex debugging tools from Microchip are less attractive or less necessary, potentially affecting their premium product sales.



The focus on a budget-friendly option may raise concerns about the profitability of Microchip's development tools segment, suggesting a shift towards competing on price rather than innovation or quality.



The press release does not mention any significant new features beyond what competitors might already offer, which could indicate a lack of differentiation in a competitive market.

FAQ

What is the MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger?

The MPLAB PICkit Basic is a cost-effective in-circuit debugger designed for engineers at all levels with robust programming capabilities.

What are the key features of the MPLAB PICkit Basic?

Key features include USB Type-C connectivity, compatibility with various IDEs, and support for a wide range of microcontrollers.

How much does the MPLAB PICkit Basic cost?

The MPLAB PICkit Basic is available starting at $29.99, making it a budget-friendly option for engineers.

What IDEs are compatible with the MPLAB PICkit Basic?

It is compatible with Microchip's MPLAB X IDE, MPLAB IPE, and third-party options like IAR Embedded Workbench, among others.

Where can I purchase the MPLAB PICkit Basic?

You can purchase it through Microchip's website, authorized distributors, or contact a Microchip sales representative for more information.

Full Release



CHANDLER, Ariz., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To make its robust programming and debugging capabilities accessible to a wider range of engineers, Microchip Technology



(Nasdaq: MCHP)



has launched the







MPLAB



®



PICkit™ Basic







in-circuit debugger to be a cost-effective, powerful solution for engineers at various levels. Unlike other complex and expensive debuggers, this budget-friendly device offers high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity, CMSIS-DAP support, compatibility with various Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) and compatibility with a broad range of microcontrollers. The tool’s versatility allows developers to use the debugger across various projects and platforms—including VS Code ecosystems—simplifying the workflow and reducing the need for multiple tools.





Key features:











USB Type-C



®



Cable: The MPLAB PICkit Basic programmer debugger uses a USB Type-C cable, which is modern, widely adopted and easy to use. The USB-C



®



connection helps promote better connectivity, faster data transfer and a more reliable connection, reducing the hassle of dealing with outdated or incompatible cables.











USB Type-C Cable: The MPLAB PICkit Basic programmer debugger uses a USB Type-C cable, which is modern, widely adopted and easy to use. The USB-C connection helps promote better connectivity, faster data transfer and a more reliable connection, reducing the hassle of dealing with outdated or incompatible cables.



Cost-Effectiveness: Many advanced debugging and programming tools can be expensive, making them less accessible to hobbyists, students and smaller development teams. The MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger offers advanced features at a lower price point, making it an affordable option without compromising on functionality.











Cost-Effectiveness: Many advanced debugging and programming tools can be expensive, making them less accessible to hobbyists, students and smaller development teams. The MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger offers advanced features at a lower price point, making it an affordable option without compromising on functionality.



Compatibility and Versatility: Developers often face challenges with tools that are limited to specific devices or software environments. The MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger supports a wide range of microcontrollers and is compatible with Microchip’s MPLAB X IDE, MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment (IPE) and MPLAB Extensions for VS Code, along with third-party options like IAR Embedded Workbench and various debugging interfaces including four-wire JTAG and Serial Wire Debug.











Compatibility and Versatility: Developers often face challenges with tools that are limited to specific devices or software environments. The MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger supports a wide range of microcontrollers and is compatible with Microchip’s MPLAB X IDE, MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment (IPE) and MPLAB Extensions for VS Code, along with third-party options like IAR Embedded Workbench and various debugging interfaces including four-wire JTAG and Serial Wire Debug.



Enhanced User Experience and Advanced Features: The sleek and lightweight design makes the MPLAB



®



PICkit™ Basic easy to carry and use in various environments, from classrooms to professional development labs. Advanced debugging capabilities include automatic device selection and adapter support for Arm



®



Cortex



®



-based devices.







“As part of an ongoing strategy to make Microchip solutions easier to work with and more accessible, the MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger was designed to be a versatile and cost-effective solution for the development community," said Rodger Richey, vice president of development systems and academic programs at Microchip Technology. "Compatibility with a wide range of microcontrollers and robust debugging capabilities make it an essential tool for hobbyists and professional engineers looking to optimize their development workflows.”





To learn more about Microchip’s development tools visit the company’s







programmers and debuggers







webpage. Customers can also take advantage of the live chat functionality available in MPLAB X IDE version 6.25 or stop by the Microchip booth during Embedded World (March 11-13) to speak with a development systems representative.







Pricing and Availability







The MPLAB PICkit basic is available starting at $29.99. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website,







www.microchipdirect.com







.







Resources







High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):









About Microchip Technology







:







Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at







www.microchip.com







.







Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. PICkit is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.