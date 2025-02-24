Microchip Technology Introduces MPLAB XC Unified Compiler Licenses to Simplify Development Process

Microchip Technology launches MPLAB® XC Unified Compiler Licenses, simplifying software license management for embedded development.

Microchip Technology has introduced MPLAB® XC Unified Compiler Licenses for its range of C compilers, including XC8, XC16, XC-DSC, and XC32, streamlining the licensing process for developers. This unified licensing system alleviates the expense and complexity of managing multiple licenses, providing flexible options such as Workstation, Network Server, Subscription, and Multi-Seat Network Licenses, tailored to meet varying team needs. The MPLAB XC Compilers facilitate embedded development across operating systems including Linux, macOS, and Windows, integrating with Microchip's development tools. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency in product development while freeing up teams to innovate. Pricing depends on the chosen license and number of seats, with more information available through Microchip’s representatives or website.

Potential Positives

Microchip Technology has introduced MPLAB® XC Unified Compiler Licenses, streamlining the licensing process and reducing financial and administrative burdens for developers.

The unified licensing model offers flexibility with different options, such as Workstation, Network Server, Subscription, and Multi-Seat Network Licenses, accommodating various team sizes and needs.

The MPLAB XC Compilers enhance the design process by integrating with multiple development environments and supporting popular operating systems, aiding developers in faster product development.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes cost-effectiveness and administrative ease, which may indicate that previous licensing models were perceived as complicated or expensive, potentially reflecting poorly on past company practices.

The need to consolidate licensing options may suggest that Microchip was previously unable to meet the varied needs of its customers effectively, potentially leading to customer dissatisfaction.

The mention of a representative being onsite at a future event may imply a current lack of direct customer exposure or interaction opportunities, which could negatively affect customer relations.

FAQ

What are MPLAB XC Unified Compiler Licenses?

MPLAB XC Unified Compiler Licenses simplify the management of multiple licenses for Microchip's C compilers, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution.

How do the different license types work?

Microchip offers Workstation, Network Server, Subscription, and Multi-Seat Network Licenses to accommodate varying team sizes and development needs.

What operating systems are supported by MPLAB XC Compilers?

MPLAB XC Compilers support Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems, allowing developers to work on their preferred platforms.

Where can I purchase MPLAB XC Unified Compiler Licenses?

You can purchase these licenses through a Microchip sales representative, authorized distributor, or via Microchip's Purchasing and Client Services website.

When will MPLAB X IDE version 6.25 be released?

MPLAB X IDE version 6.25 is scheduled for release in the first week of March 2025, with live chat support available.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering an efficient way to manage multiple licenses, Microchip Technology



(Nasdaq: MCHP)



has launched







MPLAB® XC Unified Compiler Licenses







for its MPLAB XC8, XC16, XC-DSC and XC32 C compilers



.



This unified approach addresses the financial strain and administrative burden of purchasing and managing separate software access models for each compiler. Microchip’s solution consolidates the necessary licenses to reduce overhead and provide greater flexibility, scalability and ease of use.





The unified system is designed to accommodate evolving development needs, offering multiple tiers to suit growing teams. The Workstation License can be installed and executed on up to three host machines for use by a single engineer. The Network Server License allows installation on a server, accessible by any machine on the network, one at a time. The Subscription License is similar to the Workstation License and features a monthly renewal option. A Multi-Seat Network License can be accessed simultaneously by multiple machines or users.





“Typically, developers need separate licenses for each compiler they work with, which can be complicated and expensive. Our goal with the MPLAB XC Unified Complier License is to make it easy to work with Microchip tools,” said Rodger Richey, vice president of development systems and academic programs at Microchip. “Unified licensing provides an efficient and cost-effective solution, freeing up teams to focus on innovation and to expedite the product development process."





MPLAB XC Compilers help streamline the design process with a toolchain of compatible compilers and debuggers and programmers that integrate with the MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), MPLAB Xpress IDE, MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment (IPE) and MPLAB Extensions for VS Code®. The compilers support Linux®, macOS® and Windows® operating systems, giving designers the ability work in their preferred platform for embedded development. To learn more visit our







MPLAB XC Compiler







website.







Pricing and Availability







Pricing varies based on license options and user seats. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website,







www.microchipdirect.com







. A Microchip development systems representative will be onsite during Embedded World (March 11-13, 2025) to answer questions and live chat will be available as part of MPLAB X IDE version 6.25, which will be released the first week of March.







Resources







High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):









About Microchip Technology







:







Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at







www.microchip.com







.







Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.













