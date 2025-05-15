Microchip Technology Introduces MEC175xB Controllers with Quantum-Resistant Cryptography Compliant with NSA's CNSA 2.0 Standards

The NSA launched CNSA 2.0 for quantum-resistant cryptography, alongside Microchip's MEC175xB controllers supporting robust security measures.

Quiver AI Summary

The NSA has launched the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0) to promote quantum-resistant cryptographic standards, urging the computing industry to prepare for a post-quantum environment in the next two years. In response, Microchip Technology has introduced its MEC175xB embedded controllers that feature built-in immutable post-quantum cryptography. These controllers utilize NIST-approved cryptographic algorithms and offer configurable secure boot options while maintaining existing functionalities. Designed for low power consumption, the MEC175xB family ensures robust security for complex applications through a hardware implementation, thus minimizing exposure to cyber threats from quantum computing. The controllers support various connectivity options and are currently available through an early adopter program, with development tools and resources for engineers to facilitate integration into diverse applications.

Potential Positives

Microchip Technology's introduction of the MEC175xB embedded controllers positions the company at the forefront of post-quantum cryptography, meeting the urgent needs identified by the NSA for stronger security measures.

The incorporation of NIST-approved post-quantum algorithms in the MEC175xB controllers provides customers with enhanced long-term data protection and is significant for navigating future cybersecurity threats.

The low-power design and advanced features of the MEC175xB controllers enhance their appeal to a wide range of markets, potentially expanding Microchip's customer base and driving revenue growth.

The early adopter program for the MEC175xB controllers suggests a proactive strategy by Microchip to engage with customers and foster early adoption of critical security solutions in a rapidly evolving market.

Potential Negatives

Press release indicates a pressing need for post-quantum readiness, suggesting that existing security measures may be inadequate and that the company must rapidly adapt to a changing landscape.

The call for data centers and computing markets to become post-quantum ready within two years may create pressure on Microchip Technology to ensure their products are compliant and competitive in a short timeframe.

Highlighting that the cybersecurity landscape is undergoing substantial transformations could imply that Microchip Technology's current offerings may be vulnerable or outdated in the face of emerging threats.

FAQ

What is CNSA 2.0 introduced by the NSA?

The Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 establishes quantum-resistant cryptographic standards for enhanced data security.

How do MEC175xB controllers support quantum-resistant cryptography?

MEC175xB controllers include embedded immutable support for post-quantum cryptography to ensure long-term data protection.

What algorithms are included in the MEC175xB controllers?

The controllers feature CNSA 2.0-compliant algorithms like ML-DSA and LMS for robust security against quantum attacks.

Are MEC175xB controllers suitable for developers?

Yes, they provide a modular approach for efficient adoption of post-quantum cryptography in development environments.

Where can I find more information about Microchip's security products?

Additional details about Microchip's security offerings can be found on their official website at www.microchip.com.

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 478 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MCHP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCHP forecast page.

$MCHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Weston Twigg from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 12/03/2024

Full Release



CHANDLER, Ariz., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by advancements in cryptographic research and the need for stronger security measures, the National Security Agency (NSA) introduced the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0) to establish a set of quantum-resistant cryptographic standards. The NSA is now urging data center and computing markets to become post-quantum ready within the next two years. To help system architects meet evolving security demands, Microchip Technology



(Nasdaq: MCHP)



has developed its





MEC175xB embedded controllers





with embedded immutable post-quantum cryptography support.





As a standalone controller, the MEC175xB family employs a modular approach for developers to efficiently adopt post-quantum cryptography, helping ensure long-term data protection without compromising existing functionality. These low-power controllers are designed with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) approved post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, configurable secure boot solutions and an advanced Enhanced Serial Peripheral Interface (eSPI).





“As the significance of potential, future attacks on cryptography using quantum computing is understood more widely, the cybersecurity landscape is already undergoing substantial transformations,” said Nuri Dagdeviren, corporate vice president of Microchip’s security products business unit. “Our MEC175xB controllers, featuring quantum-resistant cryptography implemented in immutable hardware with efficient power management, are designed to equip our customers with the tools they need to navigate increasingly complex digital security requirements.”





MEC175xB controllers incorporate CNSA 2.0-compliant Module-Lattice-Based Digital Signature Algorithms (ML-DSA), Merkle stateful hash-based Leighton-Micali Signature (LMS) verification and Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) standardized by NIST. These new algorithms with quantum attack resistance are implemented in immutable hardware to block attack paths possible on software implementations.





The controllers feature secure boot and secure firmware update schemes configurable to use either CNSA 1.0 or 2.0 or hybrid-based signature verification. Attestation capabilities use ML-DSA for signing and key generation to enhance system integrity and authenticity. At the core is an Arm



®



Cortex



®



-M4F processor with a Memory Protection Unit (MPU) running at 96 MHz to deliver high performance for complex computations and real-time applications. The controllers include 480 KB of SRAM, I3C



®



host and client interfaces and an optional USB 2.0 Full-Speed interface for versatile connectivity.





Visit the website to learn more about Microchip’s portfolio of





security products







.









Development Tools







MEC175xB controllers are compatible with MPLAB



®



X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), and supported by example projects, such as blinking LEDs, available in the Secure Document Extranet (SDE) and external tools such as Zephyr



®



. The controllers are also supported by the MEC1753-240 MECC (EV48H83A) development board.







Pricing and Availability







MEC175xB controllers are currently available as part of Microchip’s early adopter program. For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website,





www.microchipdirect.com





.







Resources







High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):









About Microchip Technology







:







Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at





www.microchip.com





.











Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.













Editorial Contact:









Reader Inquiries:











Amber Liptai





1-888-624-7435









480-792-5047





















amber.liptai@microchip.com















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.