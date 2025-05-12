Microchip Technology Incorporated to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology Conference on May 14, 2025

Microchip Technology will present at J.P. Morgan's conference on May 14, 2025, led by CFO Eric Bjornholt.

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MCHP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

$MCHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Weston Twigg from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 12/03/2024

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by J.P. Morgan, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at



www.microchip.com



.





Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (



www.sec.gov



) or from commercial document retrieval services.





Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 112,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at





www.microchip.com





.





Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.







INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:







Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373



