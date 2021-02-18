Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.83% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCHP was $163.05, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.67 and a 206.77% increase over the 52 week low of $53.15.

MCHP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MCHP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports MCHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.71%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCHP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCHP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCHP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMOG with an increase of 82.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCHP at 8.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.