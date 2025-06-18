Microchip Technology Expands dsPIC33A DSC Family with New High-Performance Models for Advanced Motor Control and Safety-Critical Applications

Microchip introduces new dsPIC33A DSC families to enhance performance and efficiency in embedded applications and power conversion.

Quiver AI Summary

Microchip Technology has announced the addition of the dsPIC33AK512MPS512 and dsPIC33AK512MC510 Digital Signal Controller (DSC) families to its dsPIC33A product line in response to increasing demands for enhanced security, reliability, and compliance in real-time embedded applications. These new devices are designed to optimize energy efficiency in applications such as motor control, AI server power supplies, and complex sensor processing by implementing high-speed control algorithms with advanced features like 78 ps Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) and low-latency 40 Msps ADCs. The dsPIC33AK512MPS family supports power conversion technologies like Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride, while the dsPIC33AK512MC family offers a cost-optimized solution for various embedded applications. Both families are equipped with robust security features, including integrated crypto accelerators, and comply with functional safety standards, making them suitable for automotive and industrial applications. Additionally, the devices support Microchip's development ecosystem and come with a pricing starting at $1.50 each in volume.

Potential Positives

Microchip Technology has expanded its product line with the introduction of the dsPIC33AK512MPS512 and dsPIC33AK512MC510 Digital Signal Controller families, addressing critical market demands for energy-efficient and high-performance solutions in motor control and AI applications.

The new devices offer advanced features such as high-resolution Pulse Width Modulations and low-latency ADCs, which enhance control performance for Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride-based DC-DC converters, catering to cutting-edge technology needs.

Compliance with functional safety standards and the inclusion of advanced security features position the dsPIC33A DSC families as viable solutions for safety-critical automotive and industrial applications, potentially attracting a broader customer base.

Microchip's integration of the dsPIC33A devices with MPLAB® Machine Learning Development Suite streamlines the development process for machine learning applications, facilitating faster deployment for developers in a competitive market.

Potential Negatives

Press release does not mention any specific release dates or availability timelines beyond "available starting at $1.50 each in volume," which may lead to uncertainty among potential customers.

It lacks detailed performance comparisons or competitive advantages over existing products, potentially limiting its appeal in a crowded market.

While highlighting advanced features, the press release does not address any potential drawbacks or limitations of the new DSC families, which may lead to skepticism among industry professionals.

FAQ

What are the new products introduced by Microchip Technology?

Microchip has introduced the dsPIC33AK512MPS512 and dsPIC33AK512MC510 Digital Signal Controller families.

What applications can benefit from the dsPIC33A DSC family?

These devices are ideal for motor control, AI server power supplies, energy storage systems, and complex sensor signal processing.

How do the dsPIC33A DSCs enhance energy efficiency?

They implement computation-intensive control algorithms that lead to significant energy savings in power conversion applications.

Are the new DSCs compliant with safety standards?

Yes, they are developed according to ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 standards, making them suitable for safety-critical applications.

What development tools support the dsPIC33A DSC family?

The devices are supported by MPLAB XC-DSC Compiler, MPLAB Code Configurator, and MPLAB ML Development Suite.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,739 shares for an estimated $339,113 .

. KARLTON D JOHNSON sold 494 shares for an estimated $29,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 474 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 757 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MCHP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCHP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCHP forecast page.

$MCHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $83.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

Full Release



CHANDLER, Ariz., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving security and functional safety demands, coupled with the growing complexity of real-time embedded applications, are driving designers to seek innovative solutions that deliver greater accuracy, improved reliability and compliance with industry standards. To address these challenges, Microchip Technology



(Nasdaq: MCHP)



has added the







dsPIC33AK512MPS512







and







dsPIC33AK512MC510







Digital Signal Controller (DSC) families to its dsPIC33A DSC product line. The devices enable the implementation of computation-intensive control algorithms for improved energy efficiency in motor control, AI server power supplies, energy storage systems and complex sensor signal processing with Machine Learning (ML)-based inferencing.





“As AI servers and data centers continue to grow, the need for more efficient power conversion is essential. With specialized peripherals and the high-performance core in the dsPIC33AK512MPS family, developers can now achieve significant energy savings and shrink their power supply footprints,” said Joe Thomsen, corporate vice president of Microchip’s digital signal controller business unit. “The new dsPIC33A DSC families are packed with advanced features that enable efficient and reliable designs for modern power conversion, motor control and sensing applications.”





The dsPIC33AK512MPS family delivers precise, high-speed control through industry-leading 78 ps high-resolution Pulse Width Modulations (PWMs) and low-latency 40 Msps ADCs, enabling fast and accurate control loops essential for optimizing the performance of Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based DC-DC converters. Additionally, dsPIC33AK512MPS devices include advanced security features, an integrated touch controller and a high pin count of up to 128 pins. The dsPIC33AK512MC family is designed to offer low-latency, 40 Msps ADCs and 1.25 ns PWM resolution, providing a feature- and cost-optimized solution for multi-motor control and complex embedded applications.





The dsPIC33A DSC families, with up to 512 KB Flash and a rich peripheral set, integrate a double precision floating-point unit to accelerate mathematical computations and leverage a 32-bit architecture for seamless adoption of model-based design code. Their enhanced instruction set and Digital Signal Processing (DSP) capabilities, including single-cycle MAC operations and a 200 MHz core speed, make these devices highly efficient for low-latency, real-time control applications. Supported by MPLAB



®



Machine Learning Development Suite, dsPIC33A devices streamline the ML workflow by automating data preparation, feature extraction, training, validation and firmware conversion of optimized models.





“dsPIC33A DSCs from Microchip provide high performance and reliability for complex automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs),” said Norbert Weiss, managing director at Lauterbach GmbH. “Combined with the support of our latest TRACE32



®



solutions, we help dsPIC33A DSC customers accelerate their time-to-market using our leading debug and trace tools from the start of the development process.”





With a range of hardware safety features, dsPIC33AK512MPS/MC DSCs are compliant with functional safety standards and are developed in accordance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 61508 processes, making them suitable for safety-critical automotive and industrial applications. To further enhance system-level security, the dsPIC33AK512MPS DSC family includes integrated crypto accelerators and a Flash security module, enabling immutable root of trust, secure boot, secure firmware upgrades and secure debug capabilities.





“The combination of dsPIC33A DSCs and our pre-certified safety-critical real-time operating system, SAFE



RTOS





®



, simplifies the development of safety-critical applications," said Andrew Longhurst, managing director of WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS). “This system level solution empowers our clients to deliver reliable and efficient solutions that meet automotive and industrial safety standards.”





Visit the website to learn more about Microchip’s







dsPIC33A DSC family







.







Development Tools







dsPIC33AK512MPS/MC DSCs are supported by Microchip’s development tool ecosystem including MPLAB XC-DSC Compiler, MPLAB Code Configurator (MCC) and MPLAB ML Development Suite. Separate dual in-line modules are available to support development for motor control, digital power conversion and general-purpose embedded applications. The DSCs are also supported by partner software and tools including





SAFE







RTOS









®







real-time operating system from WHIS,





TRACE32



®







debugger from Lauterbach and others.







Pricing and Availability







dsPIC33AK512MPS/MC DSCs are available starting at $1.50 each in volume. You can







purchase







directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip







sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor







.







Resources







High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):









About Microchip Technology







:







Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at







www.microchip.com







.







Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. PICkit is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.













Editorial Contact:









Reader Inquiries:











Amber Liptai





1-888-624-7435









480-792-5047























amber.liptai@microchip.com





























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.