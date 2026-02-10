Markets
MCHP

Microchip Technology Announces Pricing Of Upsized Convertible Senior Notes Offering Of $800 Mln

February 10, 2026 — 07:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), Tuesday announced the pricing of an upsized private offering of $800 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030, higher than the initial offering of $600 million.

The notes will be convertible at an initial conversion rate of 9.5993 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

Additionally, the company has granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within 13 days beginning on and including the date Microchip first issues the notes, upto an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

With expected settlement on February 11, 2026, the company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to pay capped call costs and repay commercial paper.

In the pre-market hours, MCHP is trading at $74.51, up 0.13 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.