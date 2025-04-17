Microchip Technology Announces JANS Qualification for Radiation-Hardened Power MOSFETs

Microchip Technology announces JANSF qualification for new radiation-hardened MOSFETs, enhancing reliability for aerospace and defense applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Microchip Technology has announced the completion of its radiation-hardened power MOSFETs, achieving JANSF qualification for the JANSF2N8587U3 model, which can withstand up to 300 Krad (Si) Total Ionizing Dose (TID). This qualification indicates adherence to high standards for performance, quality, and reliability vital for aerospace and defense applications. The series includes devices with voltage ranges from 100–250V and demonstrates enhanced performance, making them suitable for harsh environments in space. The MOSFETs are available in various packages, including cost-effective plastic and hermetically sealed ceramic options. With low resistance and gate charge, these devices improve energy efficiency compared to similar offerings. Microchip’s broad portfolio caters to the aerospace and defense sectors, providing dependable solutions that meet increasing market demands.

Potential Positives

Microchip Technology has achieved JANSF qualification for its radiation-hardened MOSFET, enhancing its credibility and competitiveness in aerospace and defense markets.

The new family of rad-hard power MOSFETs expands Microchip's product portfolio, positioning the company to better meet the growing demand for high-reliability components in space applications.

The JANSF and JANSR MOSFETs offer improved energy efficiency and performance, making them attractive to customers seeking reliable power conversion solutions.

Potential Negatives

Limited sampling of JANSF and JANSR devices could indicate restricted supply or developmental challenges, potentially impacting customer availability and satisfaction.

Emphasis on the challenges of meeting stringent specifications may raise concerns about the reliability and performance of the products in practical applications.

Failure to disclose broader market competition could imply vulnerability to rivals offering similar rad-hard solutions, which may hinder market positioning.

FAQ

What is the JANS qualification for semiconductors?

The JANS qualification ensures high screening and acceptance standards for superior performance in aerospace and defense applications.

What are the specifications of Microchip's rad-hard MOSFETs?

The MOSFETs meet the MIL-PRF-19500/746 specification and are designed for up to 300 Krad (Si) Total Ionizing Dose.

What applications are Microchip's JANS series MOSFETs suitable for?

These MOSFETs are ideal for power conversion circuits in New Space and Low Earth Orbit applications, including motor drives and DC-DC converters.

What advantages do Microchip's rad-hard MOSFETs offer?

They provide low RDS(ON), reduced heat generation, and enhanced energy efficiency, making them reliable for harsh environments.

How can I obtain more information about these MOSFETs?

For more details, contact a Microchip sales representative or visit their website for resources and product information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The JANS qualification represents the highest level of screening and acceptance requirements, ensuring the superior performance, quality and reliability of discrete semiconductors for aerospace, defense and spaceflight applications. Microchip Technology



(Nasdaq: MCHP)



today announces its completion of its family of







radiation-hardened (rad-hard) power MOSFETs







to the MIL-PRF-19500/746 slash-sheet specification and the achievement of JANSF qualification for its JANSF2N8587U3, 100V N-channel MOSFET to 300 Krad (Si) Total Ionizing Dose (TID).





Microchip’s JANS series of rad-hard power devices is available in voltage ranges from 100–250V to 100 Krad (Si) TID, with the family expanding to higher Radiation Hardness Assurance (RHA) levels, starting with the JANSF2N7587U3 at 300 Krad (Si) TID. The JANS RH MOSFET die is available in multiple package options including a plastic package using the MIL-qualified JANSR die, providing a cost-effective power device for New Space and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) applications. The ceramic package is hermetically sealed and developed for total dose and Single-Event-Environments (SEE).





The devices are designed to meet the MIL-PRF19500/746 standard with enhanced performance, making them excellent options for applications that demand high-reliability components capable of withstanding the harsh environments of space and extending the reliability of power circuitry.





“Meeting the stringent specifications required for rad-hard MOSFETs is extremely challenging, and Microchip is pleased to achieve this development milestone by leveraging its proprietary rad-hard by design process and technology," said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip’s discrete products group. "Our advanced technology provides our aerospace and defense customers with highly reliable and cost-effective solutions that meet the growing demand of the market and their applications."





The JANSF and JANSR RH power MOSFETs serve as the primary switching elements in power conversion circuits, including point-of-load converters, DC-DC converters, motor drives and controls, and general-purpose switching. With low R



DS(ON)



and a low total gate charge, these power MOSFETs offer improved energy efficiency, reduced heat generation and enhanced switching performance when compared to similar devices on the market.





Microchip offers a broad portfolio of high-reliability solutions designed for aerospace and defense including Radiation-Tolerant (RT) and Radiation-Hardened (RH) MCUs, FPGAs and Ethernet PHYs, power devices, RF products, timing solutions, as well as discrete components from bare die to system modules. Additionally, Microchip offers a wide range of components on the QPL to better serve its customers.







web page







.







Development Tools







There are Spice Models available for our JANS MOSFETs, offering additional resources for software simulation and design optimization.







Pricing and Availability







The JANSF and JANSR devices are available in limited sampling upon request.







Microchip sales representative







.







Resources







About Microchip Technology







:







Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.







www.microchip.com







.







Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.













