Microchip Rises 34% in a Month: Here's Why the Stock is a Hold Now

Microchip Technology MCHP shares have surged 33.9% over the past month, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and Zacks Semiconductor-Analog and Mixed industry’s increase of 10.6% and 14.3%, respectively.

MCHP has outperformed its industry peers, including ON Semiconductor ON, Analog Devices ADI and MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI. Over the same time frame, shares of ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices and MACOM Technology Solutions have gained 27.7%, 9.1% and 12.6%, respectively.

The momentum in MCHP’s shares can be attributed to its innovative product launch in the past month, coupled with a strong position in the microcontroller and embedded control system markets. Improving inventory level, which stood at 251 days at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, boosted investor confidence.

MCHP Leverages on New Product Launches

Microchip continues to expand its horizon in microcontrollers and embedded control markets with a highly diversified and innovative portfolio serving AI, industrial, automotive and connectivity applications.

On May 20, 2025, the company launched cost-optimized PolarFire Core Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and System on Chips (SoCs) for application in automotive, industrial automation, medical, communication, defence and aerospace markets. These devices reduce customer cost by almost 30%.

MCHP continues to strengthen its core portfolio of microcontrollers with advanced products like PIC64 GX Series, which marked its entry into the 64-bit microprocessor market. It enables higher computing power and further builds on MCHP’s diversified portfolio. PIC64 has been gaining design wins across space, edge computing and automotive applications as they require real-time processing, coupled with robust performance.

Furthermore, 10Base-T1S solution is witnessing widespread adoption in industrial and in-vehicle networking due to its cost-effective, efficient and reliable single-pair connectivity.

MCHP Offers Positive Fiscal Q1 Guidance

Microchip expects net sales to be $1.02-$1.07 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 18 cents per share and 26 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating a decline of 15.38% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, up by 43.75% over the past 30 days. This indicates a decline of 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Weak Demand in Core Business Segments Hurts MCHP

Muted and inconsistent demand in key business segments weighs heavily on MCHP’s growth trajectory. In the industrial and consumer segments, customer orders remained soft through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, contributing to a steep 26.8% year-over-year decline in revenues.

Continued weakness in demand across key segments has elevated inventory levels and caused underutilization of manufacturing capacity. Recovery in the automotive and industrial segment is slower than expected. With no clear visibility on recovery due to reasons like delayed consumer spending and global macroeconomic headwinds, MCHP is expected to remain under pressure in the near future.

Zacks Rank

MCHP’s diversified portfolio, coupled with innovative product launches, continues to contribute to its expanding horizons. However, the company is suffering from heightened inventory levels of 251 days (compared with its 130-150 days target) and subdued end market recovery, impacting its core financial performance.

Microchip carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

