Microchip Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Shares Up on Solid View

Microchip Technology MCHP reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.57% and plunged 81.5% year over year.



Net sales of $970.5 million decreased 26.8% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.98%. Sequentially, revenues declined 5.4%. The figure was $10.5 million above the midpoint of Microchip’s guidance.



Following the impressive fiscal fourth-quarter results, Microchip shares were up more than 13% at the time of writing this article. The company provided solid guidance with accelerating inventory write-offs that are expected to boost gross margin. MCHP shares have declined 14.3% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s fall of 9.1% year to date.

Microchip’s Segmental Details

Sales from Mixed-signal Microcontroller, Analog and Other accounted for 49.2%, 27% and 23.8% of net sales, respectively. Revenues from Microcontroller, Analog, FPGA and Other businesses declined sequentially.



Microchip Technology Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

In terms of channel, direct sales accounted for 55%, while 45% came from distribution.



Geographically, revenues from the Americas, Europe and Asia contributed 29.3%, 21.6% and 49.2% to net sales, respectively.

MCHP’s Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 830 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 52%.



Non-GAAP research & development expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased 730 bps year over year to 23.7%. Non-GAAP selling, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, jumped 330 bps to 14.3%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, were 38% compared with 27.4% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Consequently, the non-GAAP operating margin declined to 14% compared with 32.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Microchip’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, cash and short-term investments totaled $771.7 million compared with $586 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, total debt (long-term plus current portion) was $5.63 billion compared with $6.75 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Inventory at the end of March 2025 was 251 days, down from 266 days at the end of December 2024.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, cash flow from operating activities was $205.9 million compared with $43.6 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $191.7 million compared with $22.8 million in the previous quarter.



Microchip returned roughly $244.8 million to shareholders through dividends in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company announced a quarterly dividend of 45.5 cents per share.

MCHP Offers Positive Q1 Guidance

Microchip expects net sales to be $1.02-$1.07 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 18 cents per share and 26 cents per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 52.2% and 54.2%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to be 33.4-34.8%.



Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 17.4-20.8%.



For fiscal 2026, Microchip expects capital expenditure of roughly $100 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Microchip currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Chegg CHGG, Broadcom AVGO, and TaskUs TASK are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Each of the three stocks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Chegg is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 12. Broadcom is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on June 5. Marvell Technology is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 29.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.