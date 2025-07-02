Markets
MCHP

Microchip, Nippon Chemi-Con, And NetVision Launch First ASA-ML Camera Platform In Japan

July 02, 2025 — 11:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology (MCHP) has partnered with Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation and NetVision Co. Ltd. to launch Japan's first ASA-ML-based camera development platform.

The collaboration supports the automotive industry's shift from proprietary camera systems to open, interoperable standards under the Automotive SerDes Alliance Motion Link (ASA-ML) framework.

The joint platform simplifies the adoption of ASA-ML for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) by offering high-speed, asymmetric video connectivity with embedded hardware-based link-layer security, meeting emerging cybersecurity regulations. The solution includes Nippon Chemi-Con's new CDTrans camera module and NetVision's NV061 development board, both powered by Microchip's VS775S serializer/deserializer chipset.

Microchip's Kevin So stated that the partnership is designed to reduce development risk and accelerate ASA-ML deployment among Japanese OEMs. Nippon Chemi-Con CTO Katsunori Nogami emphasized that the open-standard approach ensures cross-vendor compatibility and future-proof scalability, which are vital for Japan's evolving Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) landscape.

NetVision's engineering director, Kenji Kudo, added that their emulator platform will help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers overcome limitations of closed proprietary protocols, enabling standardized in-vehicle networking architectures.

ASA-ML adoption is supported globally by over 150 companies—including BMW, Ford, GM, Continental, Bosch, and Denso—spanning the entire automotive ecosystem. As camera-based ADAS systems scale across L2 and L2+ autonomous platforms, demand for flexible, interoperable multi-vendor solutions continues to rise.

Microchip's VS775S chip delivers scalable-bandwidth video support and has been central to the development of this open ecosystem, allowing real-time signal evaluation during ECU and camera module design.

The new camera development kit will be showcased at Automotive Ethernet Tech Days in Kyoto on July 3-4. Engineering samples and evaluation kits are available now for qualified customers.

Wednesday, MCHP closed at $73.16, up 2.06%, and is currently trading after hours at $73.89, up 1% on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.