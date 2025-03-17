Microchip Launches Electric Two-Wheeler Ecosystem To Accelerate E-Mobility Innovation

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), Monday announced the launch of its Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) ecosystem, deigned to address challenges in e-scooter and e-bike development.

The company stated that the ecosystem provides key solutions related to optimized power and battery efficiency, fast and flexible charging solutions, high-performance traction motor control, seamless system integration and smart vehicle control, and intelligent touch display and connected user experience.

With these solutions, manufacturers could reduce development time, optimize power efficiency and enhance safety in e-scooters and e-bikes.

In the pre-market hours, Microchip's stock is trading at $53.79, up 0.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

