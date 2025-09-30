Microchip Broadens Offerings With Robust Portfolio Expansion

Microchip Technology MCHP is benefiting from an expanding portfolio with the introduction of the MCP9604, a single-chip, four-channel thermocouple conditioning Integrated Circuit that simplifies accurate temperature measurement.



Delivering up to ±1.5°C accuracy, it integrates ADCs, cold-junction compensation and amplifiers, eliminating the need for discrete components and reducing system complexity.



The MCP9604 supports eight common thermocouple types, including K and J. It operates from -200°C to +1372°C, making it ideal for industrial, medical, HVAC, and cryogenic applications. Its I2C interface allows for simple integration with microcontrollers. Additionally, higher-order NIST ITS-90 equations provide better accuracy than linear approximations, which helps save time and money in calibration and design.

MCHP’s Expanding Portfolio Boosts Prospects

The latest move is in sync with Microchip’s strategy, as the MCP9604 expands its portfolio with a high-accuracy, multi-channel thermocouple IC that simplifies temperature measurement across diverse industries.



It is benefiting from consistent strength in its microcontroller business. Microchip’s AI coding assistant is aiding customers to achieve up to a 40% productivity improvement in programming microcontroller devices. The company is adding AI agents to its AI coding assistant, which is expected to reduce the time to market for its customers.



MCHP’s strong demand across multiple end markets, including aerospace, defense, AI applications, and network connectivity, has been a key catalyst. MCHP’s radiation-tolerant FPGA solutions can deliver up to 50% power savings. The company has expanded its FPGA portfolio by introducing cost-optimized solutions that provide up to 30% cost reduction while maintaining industry-leading performance and security.

Microchip Faces Stiff Competition

Despite MCHP’s expanding portfolio, the company faces stiff competition from companies such as Texas Instruments TXN, NXP Semiconductors NXPI, and Analog Devices ADI, which are also expanding their footprints in the semiconductor industry.



Texas Instruments benefits from sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments, which helps capture market share. In the second quarter of 2025, Texas Instruments announced that Analog reported revenues of $3.45 billion, up 18% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Embedded Processing reported revenues of $679 million, representing a 10.4% year-over-year increase.



NXP Semiconductors remains one of the best-positioned companies in the automotive and industrial semiconductor markets. NXP Semiconductors’ introduction of the S32K5 marks the first 16-nanometer Fin Field-Effect Transistor automotive microcontroller with magnetic random-access memory for safe and efficient vehicle systems.



Analog Devices’ expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In 2025, Analog Devices unveiled an expanded version of its developer-centric offerings, featuring new solutions – CodeFusion Studio System Planner – to drive increased efficiency and security for developers, thereby providing enhanced customer value.

Microchip Offers 2Q26 Guidance

Microchip’s expanding portfolio is anticipated to strengthen its position against competitors and support top-line growth.



Microchip expects net sales to be $1.13 billion (+/-$20 million) at the mid-point for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which reflects roughly 5.1% sequential growth.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be between 30 cents and 36 cents per share.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.