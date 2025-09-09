Microbot Shares Rise on FDA Clearance for LIBERTY Robotic System

Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, marking a major regulatory milestone for the company. The LIBERTY system is designed to provide physicians with improved control and precision in endovascular procedures while reducing the need for direct radiation exposure and contrast media.

This clearance validates Microbot’s years of development and positions the LIBERTY system for entry into the U.S. market. With commercialization efforts underway, the company is aiming to expand its footprint in the fast-growing field of robotic surgery, leveraging LIBERTY’s compact and disposable design to differentiate it from existing robotic platforms.

Likely Trend of MBOT Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares rallied 22.9% at yesterday’s market closing. Shares of the company have surged 301.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 8.1% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 10.8% in the same time frame.

The FDA clearance gives Microbot a clear path to bring LIBERTY into the U.S. market, turning years of R&D into a near-term commercial opportunity. For investors, this milestone not only validates the technology but also sets the stage for revenue generation in a large and growing endovascular procedures market. With LIBERTY’s unique, disposable, compact design, Microbot is positioned to drive adoption faster and more efficiently than traditional robotic systems, creating a meaningful catalyst for long-term growth.

MBOT currently has a market capitalization of $166.7 million. The company projects an earnings growth of 53.4% for the current year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on MBOT’s LIBERTY System

The LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System is a fully disposable, remotely operated device designed to enhance precision and safety in endovascular procedures. Its compact form factor allows physicians to control guidewires and catheters with greater stability, while minimizing radiation exposure and reducing the need for contrast media.

Unlike larger capital-intensive robotic platforms, LIBERTY is engineered as a lightweight and portable solution, lowering barriers to adoption across a wide range of hospital and clinical settings. The system’s design emphasizes ease of use and integration into existing workflows, offering the potential to streamline procedures without extensive infrastructure requirements.

The pivotal study of the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System demonstrated 100% success in robotic navigation to the target with zero device-related adverse events. Results also highlighted a 92% relative reduction in radiation exposure for physicians, underscoring the system’s safety benefits. Its remote design is expected to improve ergonomics and reduce physical strain on healthcare providers, while offering the potential to enhance procedural efficiency, lower costs, and improve overall quality of care. Microbot plans to continue gathering clinical data on LIBERTY as part of its commercial launch strategy.

Favorable Industry Prospects for MBOT

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global surgical robot systems market size was estimated at $11.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $23.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is driven by several factors, such as technological advancement, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, improved outcomes, greater precision, and reduced human errors in surgical procedures.

MBOT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, MBOT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Revenues of $5.06 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.1%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.