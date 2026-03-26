Microbot Medical (MBOT) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Microbot Medical (NasdaqCM:MBOT) has been revised to $7.65 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $6.80 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 191.98% from the latest reported closing price of $2.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microbot Medical. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBOT is 0.00%, an increase of 96.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.20% to 12,883K shares. The put/call ratio of MBOT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,480K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 34.10% over the last quarter.

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 1,454K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,245K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 34.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 762K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 2.05% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 677K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing an increase of 64.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBOT by 70.15% over the last quarter.

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