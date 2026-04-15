Microbot Medical Begins Full U.S. Launch of LIBERTY System

Microbot Medical MBOT recently announced the successful completion of the limited market release of its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System and the planned transition to full market release in the United States. The system has already been utilized across multiple healthcare networks, including renowned institutions such as Emory Healthcare and Tampa General Hospital.

To support this expansion, Microbot Medical is doubling its sales territories and strengthening its commercial team, with ambitions to cover 12 territories across the United States by year-end. The company officially launched the full market release of the LIBERTY system at the Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting 2026, signaling a broader commercial push.

Per management, the company met its objectives during the limited rollout of the LIBERTY System, including its adoption by leading hospitals for a range of peripheral procedures, providing strong momentum for its full commercial launch at the SIR conference. The strong enthusiasm from existing customers has been noted, as hospitals not only begin using LIBERTY across multiple procedures but also expand its use to additional sites within their networks. The diversity of procedures performed underscores the system’s versatility, while its user-friendly design is driving high customer satisfaction. The rapid adoption seen during the limited release suggests a shorter sales cycle compared to traditional surgical robots that could support faster overall market adoption.

Likely Trend of MBOT Stock Following the News

Shares of MBOT have gained 3.4% since the announcement on Monday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have climbed 21.5% against the industry’s 12.9% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 0.5% during the same timeframe.

In the long run, Microbot Medical’s successful limited market release and transition to full market release position the LIBERTY System for accelerated commercial adoption in the United States. Strong uptake by leading hospitals signals growing physician confidence, while its unique single-use, remotely operated design differentiates it from traditional robotic systems. Positive user feedback, shorter learning curves and faster procedures enhance its value proposition, driving quicker sales cycles. Expansion of the salesforce strengthens market visibility, supporting broader adoption, revenue growth and long-term competitive positioning in interventional radiology.

MBOT currently has a market capitalization of $157.82 million.



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More on the News

What sets LIBERTY apart is its unique positioning as the only FDA-cleared, single-use, remotely operated robotic system in its category. Designed to enhance precision and efficiency, the system has been deployed in a wide range of procedures, including prostate artery embolization, uterine fibroid embolization, genicular artery embolization, Y90 mapping, Y90 deliveries and peripheral arterial interventions.

Physicians have highlighted its short learning curve, streamlined setup and compatibility with standard wires and catheters as factors that reduce procedural complexity. Beyond convenience, the LIBERTY system addresses key clinical challenges. By enabling remote operation, it has the potential to reduce radiation exposure and physical strain for physicians while improving procedural efficiency and reducing instrument usage.

Overall, this transition to full commercialization marks a significant step forward, positioning Microbot Medical at the forefront of innovation in endovascular robotics.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Fortune Business Insights, the endovascular robotic system market is valued at $1.62 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% through 2034.

Factors such as the advancement in next-generation endovascular robotic technologies, strategic partnerships and ecosystem expansion, rising volume of minimally invasive procedures and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are driving market expansions.

Other News

In March, Microbot Medical announced its support for new radiation safety efforts led by the American Medical Association, highlighting the growing need for safer interventional procedures. The company’s LIBERTY System, which enables remote operation and reduces radiation exposure, is well positioned to address these concerns. By improving physician safety and reducing physical strain, the technology could help mitigate workforce shortages and attract more clinicians to the field, supporting increased adoption and strengthening Microbot Medical’s growth prospects.

Microbot Medical Inc. Price

Microbot Medical Inc. price | Microbot Medical Inc. Quote

MBOT’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, MBOT has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings recession rate of 1.9% compared with the industry’s 13% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12.2% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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