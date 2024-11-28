Microba Life Sciences Reports Strong Sales and Growth

Microba Life Sciences Limited (AU:MAP) has released an update.
Microba Life Sciences Limited has reported strong sales growth for its MetaXplore and MetaPanel products in Australia, with MetaXplore also gaining traction in the UK. The company is advancing its therapeutic programs, notably progressing towards a Phase 2 clinical trial for its MAP 315 treatment for IBD. Additionally, Microba is focusing on expanding its presence in the UK and exploring non-dilutive strategic opportunities.
