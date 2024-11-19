Microba Life Sciences Director Increases Shareholding

Microba Life Sciences Limited (AU:MAP) has released an update.

Microba Life Sciences Ltd has seen a notable change in the shareholding of its director, Pasquale Rombola, who increased his indirect interest by acquiring 200,000 more ordinary shares through market trade. This move raises his total holding to 5.7 million ordinary shares, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s financial prospects. Investors might see this as a positive indicator of the company’s future performance.

