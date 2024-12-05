Micro-X Ltd. Advances CT Imaging with Breakthrough

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.
Micro-X Ltd., an Australian hi-tech company, has achieved a significant milestone by producing the first full 3D CT images using its innovative cold cathode x-ray technology. The Head CT device, which uses a fraction of the radiation dose of conventional CTs, is set to advance towards human clinical trials, promising to revolutionize pre-hospital and emergency imaging. This development marks a pivotal step in Micro-X’s commitment to pioneering portable and efficient medical imaging solutions.
