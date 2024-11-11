Micro-X Limited Discusses Financial Strategy at AGM 2024

Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Micro-X Limited, listed on the ASX, held its Annual General Meeting for 2024, where the company discussed its financial standing and strategic goals. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the company’s prospects, as the information provided is not a comprehensive financial offer. The company stressed that its securities are not registered in the United States, limiting their availability to international investors.

