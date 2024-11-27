Micro-Mechanics Highlights Strong Performance and Future Plans

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SG:5DD) has released an update.
Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. recently held its 28th Annual General Meeting, where the CEO highlighted the company’s strong financial performance for FY2024 and promising first-quarter results for FY2025. The company is focusing on strategic initiatives in the semiconductor sector, including a new five-star factory, to capitalize on growing demand for advanced chips. Shareholders showed interest in how artificial intelligence might boost future revenue and profitability.
