HF Enterprises, a holdco with investments in real estate, tech, and healthcare in the US and Asia-Pacific, raised $15 million by offering 2.2 million shares at $7, the high end of the range of $6 to $7. The company originally planned to offer 2.6 million shares. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $60 million.



HF Enterprises plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HFEN. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as lead manager on the deal.



The article Micro-cap holding company HF Enterprises prices downsized IPO at $7 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.